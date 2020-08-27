Report: State-owned minerals worth $1.45 billion

The deadlines were already delayed once this year, and Burgum suggested doing it again.

“It would seem common sense now given the distress in the industry,” he said.

The Land Board further discussed the matter in a closed session but did not make a decision. The board plans to hold a special meeting to further talk about the issue, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said.

The Department of Trust Lands is trying to collect tens of millions of dollars owed to the state from about 40 companies. The companies face a Sept. 30 deadline to pay the royalty money without incurring any penalties.

The deadlines follow a decision by the North Dakota Supreme Court siding with the state in a lawsuit filed by Newfield Exploration over the deductions, which were taken out of royalty checks to account for “post-production costs.” Such expenses stem from gathering and removing impurities from natural gas once it is extracted from a well to get it ready for sale further down the processing chain.

Smith said Thursday that eight companies have repaid the department, one is in the process, seven have indicated they are working toward complying by Sept. 30 and 19 have requested royalty data to assist in their payment calculations.

