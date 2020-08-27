Report: State-owned minerals worth $1.45 billion

A new appraisal of North Dakota’s state-owned minerals puts their value at $1.45 billion.
The figure stems from a model for all 2.6 million acres of state minerals based on a number of factors related to oil and gas development, such as crude prices, projected future drilling and the decline in a well’s production over time. The North Dakota Department of Trust Lands earlier this year contracted with Watford City-based MineralTracker to complete the valuation, which was presented at Thursday’s meeting of the Board of University and School Lands.
The state holds an interest in 8,110 oil wells, which account for 65% of the existing wells in North Dakota, said Joel Brown, mineral services manager with MineralTracker, which was recently purchased by First International Bank & Trust. The model anticipates that the state’s minerals will be fully developed by 2043, at which point 17,000 oil wells are projected to involve state minerals.
The state’s four biggest oil-producing counties account for the highest portion of the valuation. State minerals in McKenzie County have the highest appraised value at $608 million, followed by Mountrail, Williams and Dunn counties.
Brown said the mineral valuation changes significantly in scenarios with different oil prices. For every additional $10 per barrel, the state could anticipate about $500 million more in the value of its minerals, he said.
In addition to the initial valuation, the Department of Trust Lands will continue to use MineralTracker’s software. Officials expect the valuation information to aid in validating royalty data from oil and gas companies and in addressing lease extensions.
“It’s a super helpful tool,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, who chairs the Land Board.
The Land Board oversees the Department of Trust Lands, which manages state-owned land and minerals for the benefit of education and other public institutions.
Royalty payments
Also at Thursday’s Land Board meeting, members discussed whether to delay deadlines for oil and gas companies to repay royalties that were improperly deducted following the development of state minerals.
Burgum raised the idea as he rehashed the details of the oil downturn brought on amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to low oil demand and prices. North Dakota, as a result, has seen significant drops in drilling, oil production and tax revenue.
The deadlines were already delayed once this year, and Burgum suggested doing it again.
“It would seem common sense now given the distress in the industry,” he said.
The Land Board further discussed the matter in a closed session but did not make a decision. The board plans to hold a special meeting to further talk about the issue, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said.
The Department of Trust Lands is trying to collect tens of millions of dollars owed to the state from about 40 companies. The companies face a Sept. 30 deadline to pay the royalty money without incurring any penalties.
The deadlines follow a decision by the North Dakota Supreme Court siding with the state in a lawsuit filed by Newfield Exploration over the deductions, which were taken out of royalty checks to account for “post-production costs.” Such expenses stem from gathering and removing impurities from natural gas once it is extracted from a well to get it ready for sale further down the processing chain.
Smith said Thursday that eight companies have repaid the department, one is in the process, seven have indicated they are working toward complying by Sept. 30 and 19 have requested royalty data to assist in their payment calculations.
