Report highlights Bismarck-area lawmaker's companies, 'questioned costs' in $1.8M AG building cost overrun

A state auditor's investigative report into a $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem highlights hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" and also the companies co-owned by a Bismarck state lawmaker who stood to benefit from the building project.

The Legislature's audit committee on Tuesday turned the matter over for investigation to new Attorney General Drew Wrigley, who said he will find an independent agency to investigate.

"We're going to move with dispatch on this," Wrigley told the committee.

Lawmakers raised questions of trust and potential double-billing in response to the report's findings.

"In the scheme of things, it isn't a big amount of money," said Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman. "What's bugging me is the trust."

Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford, called the cost overrun "troublesome on so many levels."

Cost overrun

Wrigley in June disclosed the cost overrun to the Legislature's Budget Section, which tasked two interim committees to investigate. The issue predates Wrigley's tenure. Stenehjem died Jan. 28; Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley in February.

The Attorney General's Office under Stenehjem leased the Stealth Properties building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck to house its numerous divisions. Parkway Property Management Owner C.J. Schorsch has said the "build-to-suit" upgrade project was punctuated by coronavirus pandemic delays, overages and change orders.

State Auditor Josh Gallion said Schorsch told former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel by January 2021 that the project was approaching $5 million in costs, meaning the Attorney General's Office would have to pay at least $1 million in additional costs. Schorsch emailed Seibel in June 2021 of the nearly $1.8 million cost overrun.

The Attorney General's Office last year used $1.4 million from its 2019-21 budget and rolled the remaining $400,000 into a new rental rate of the lease to cover the overrun. The lease is for 10 years.

Questioned owners

The report notes three Stealth Properties owners who also owned two contracting companies that worked on the building and received payments of $630,192 without invoices -- what the report called "questioned costs," or "charges that appear to be an improper payment."

Two owners are Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, and property manager C.J. Schorsch, who are co-owners of Stealth Properties, which owns the building; Parkway Property Management, which handled the building project; and Frontier Contracting LLC, which provided contracting services.

Frontier Contracting received payments totaling $529,833, but the auditor's office received invoices for only $207,828 of that amount. The remaining $322,005 didn't have invoices, according to the report.

"The only verification our team could find were two payments from the bank on behalf of Stealth Properties," the report states.

Frontier Contracting invoices were "vague and do not contain the same level of detail as invoices from other vendors ... providing the same services or materials," according to the report.

Several Frontier Contracting invoices were for maintenance-related services the report said appear to be a landlord responsibility. Some invoices were for services that had occurred more than a year ago.

Several invoices were for services and materials already provided by other subcontractors that gave detailed invoices. Frontier Contracting had billed for carpet, but a detailed invoice had already been given by a local carpet retailer, according to the report.

Frontier Contracting also didn't have a contractor's license as required by state law, according to the report.

Dockter told the Tribune he had not seen the report but that he plans to resolve the issues with the Attorney General's Office. Several issues he said he already had "clarified."

He said the contractor's license is through Parkway.

"That was all done correctly," he said.

Dockter said he couldn't comment on the invoices beyond his knowledge that Frontier Contracting "did a very small part" of the project, such as demolition and "other odds and ends." He said he had nothing to do with billing or day-to-day operations.

Attorney General's Office officials attempted to find invoices for the questioned costs, but "were told Parkway Property Management did not have them," the report said.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, asked the state auditor if double-billing occurred.

"It appears as that could happen," Gallion said. He made clear "we identified (the discrepancies), and that's as far as we go."

Dockter in 2019 approached the state's facilities management director about the state leasing space at the building "that he was interested in purchasing," according to the report. Dockter "stated the Attorney General's Office approached him," but emails indicate otherwise, according to the report.

Dockter told the Tribune an office division director had mentioned to him the desire for a more conducive office space, and Dockter later found the building and approached the attorney general.

Dockter said he doesn't see an issue with him leasing office space to the state, as long as the lease is within market value.

"As a lawmaker, you're a taxpayer first, and as long as the lease and everything is what market value is, I don't have a problem," Dockter said. "I do have a problem with these payments and discrepancies that they have, but at this time I haven't seen the report or have anything, so I can't comment on it."

Schorsch did not immediately return a Tribune phone call seeking comment.

The report also named Northern Plains Plumbing, Heating and Air Co-owner Mike Gietzen as a Stealth Properties owner. Northern Plains received $308,187 in payments without invoices, according to the report. The Tribune left a phone message at Gietzen's business after hours seeking comment.

The report also delved into the deletion earlier this year of Stenehjem's and Seibel's state government email accounts, done at the direction of Stenehjem spokeswoman Liz Brocker, who resigned days after a Tribune records request for emails related to the building brought the deletions to light.

The emails are "no longer retrievable," according to state Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley.

The report notes: "Our team recognizes this timeline is incomplete. Because of missing emails, and the inability to interview some individuals, we do not have a complete understanding of what happened."