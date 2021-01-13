Rep. Kelly Armstrong votes against impeachment

North Dakota's lone congressman, Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, voted against impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Speaking on the House floor, he called last week's deadly riot by Trump supporters in the Capitol "an absolute tragedy" before saying, "there are serious constitutional questions about these articles (of impeachment)."

"I'm going to vote against impeachment, and that's going to give me credibility at home with my base," he told other representatives. "You're going to vote for impeachment, and that's going to give you credibility at home with your base. It's easy to point at me and blame me, it's easy for me to point at you and blame you, but on Jan. 21, we are all going to be back here."

He urged his colleagues to "use that credibility."

"Go back and talk some hard truths to your people. I'm going to do it," he said. "We need to do a better job."

The House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump, making him the first president to be impeached twice. Ten Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president, whose term ends next week when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in Jan. 20.

It's now up to the Senate whether to convict Trump, though it's unclear when such a trial will take place.

