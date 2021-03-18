Regulators, utilities at odds over legislation on power grid reliability

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Utility companies pushed back to the PSC amendments Thursday, saying they could burden North Dakotans with additional costs.

“What it will do by having an inflationary value for these benefits is allow higher-cost options to be acceptable,” said Carlee McLeod, president of the Utility Shareholders of North Dakota. “Rather than pushing hard on the market to have the market value baseload generation, which we think it absolutely should, it would be having North Dakota consumers pay for that value.”

She said the state should keep pushing the operators of the regional power grids to address the issue.

McLeod added that the PSC regulates only investor-owned utilities such as Montana-Dakota Utilities, which would be “disproportionately” affected because they are the only power operators that would have to comply with the PSC’s proposal. Cooperatives such as Basin Electric would not face the same obligations, as they do not fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, yet they generate about half the power produced in North Dakota, she said.

The PSC also wants the legislation to clarify that utilities are responsible for ensuring reliable electricity service. The amendments would let the commission fine a company under certain conditions if it fails.