Regulators, utilities at odds over legislation on power grid reliability

North Dakota regulators want to have more tools geared toward ensuring the reliability of the power grid but utility companies take issue with some of the wishes, saying they wouldn’t result in the intended effect.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is asking lawmakers to amend Senate Bill 2313. The legislation, which passed the Senate last month, in its existing form would require the state to prepare an annual report about the resilience of the grid.
The sticking points over what the PSC proposes have to do with commissioners’ desire to find a way to assign a value to “baseload” electricity from sources such as coal as they scrutinize utilities’ long-term plans. The PSC also wants to be able to penalize utilities that fail to provide reliable service.
PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak called the amendments “proactive” as the power sector undergoes a transformation. States such as North Dakota have seen an influx of renewable power in recent years as wind turbines have gone up across the prairie. Some operators of coal plants, meanwhile, are announcing plans to shutter their facilities.
“The industry is rapidly changing at a pace that current technology, infrastructure and market structures aren’t equipped to support,” Fedorchak told the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee at a hearing Thursday. “North Dakota needs to strengthen our tools to engage in and support the resource mix and policies we believe are best for our customers and our economy.”
She said the amendments are not an attempt to tip the scale in favor of coal over other power sources, such as wind. Rather, they are intended to prevent the loss of benefits that sources such as coal power provide to the grid, she said.
Some of the changes relate to another piece of legislation, House Bill 1067, in which the PSC is looking to more thoroughly analyze utilities’ future plans and offer feedback to the companies.
The amendments to Senate Bill 2313 would allow the commission, during that process, to consider the “qualitative benefits and provide value” to sources such as coal plants, which can ramp up or down to meet the demand for power and can constantly generate electricity.
Wind farms do not have the same attributes, as their turbines generate electricity only when the wind is blowing.
Utility companies pushed back to the PSC amendments Thursday, saying they could burden North Dakotans with additional costs.
“What it will do by having an inflationary value for these benefits is allow higher-cost options to be acceptable,” said Carlee McLeod, president of the Utility Shareholders of North Dakota. “Rather than pushing hard on the market to have the market value baseload generation, which we think it absolutely should, it would be having North Dakota consumers pay for that value.”
She said the state should keep pushing the operators of the regional power grids to address the issue.
McLeod added that the PSC regulates only investor-owned utilities such as Montana-Dakota Utilities, which would be “disproportionately” affected because they are the only power operators that would have to comply with the PSC’s proposal. Cooperatives such as Basin Electric would not face the same obligations, as they do not fall under the commission’s jurisdiction, yet they generate about half the power produced in North Dakota, she said.
The PSC also wants the legislation to clarify that utilities are responsible for ensuring reliable electricity service. The amendments would let the commission fine a company under certain conditions if it fails.
Fedorchak said that part of the PSC’s request stems from recent power outages, including those experienced by some North Dakota co-op members as a result of cold weather in the southern United States last month. Other major outages have occurred in recent years in states such as California, igniting a debate between grid operators, utilities, regulators and others as to whose job it is to ensure the lights stay on.
"It's far too easy for players involved to pass the blame when the lights go out," Fedorchak said.
McLeod called that part of the PSC’s proposal unnecessary, saying state law already requires utilities to provide reliable service and that companies take steps to ensure that happens.
“These mechanisms are already in place in a well-thought-out manner,” she said.
Thursday’s hearing came after discussions between the PSC and the utility shareholders group about the amendments, which include some proposals acceptable to everyone involved.
Those conversations are expected to continue, as the committee chair appointed a panel of lawmakers to oversee further work on the bill.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.