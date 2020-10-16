Regulators hear MDU rate hike request; AARP calls it 'alarming' amid pandemic

Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said MDU is required to come before the PSC each year to adjust the rider. The rider increases some years and decreases in others. On average, it has climbed 14 cents annually over the past five years.

“2020 is certainly an outlier,” Kroshus said.

Darcy Neigum, director of electric systems operation and planning with MDU, said the utility experienced “a bit of an anomaly this past year” with regard to reduced credits and higher rates through the Southwest Power Pool, a regional transmission organization that operates the power grid across many central states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A settlement reached with SPP and other transmission owners last week “will help offset, mitigate some of what we’ve seen,” he said.

Kroshus asked whether MDU could potentially delay part of the rate increase or spread it out over multiple years.

“We have to be cognizant that these are challenging times,” he said.

Company representatives indicated that could be possible, though PSC staff cautioned that costs to customers could increase in the long term.