Recreational marijuana decriminalization bill endorsed for North Dakota House vote

North Dakota lawmakers already weighing whether to legalize and tax recreational marijuana also will decide a bill to lessen criminal penalties for possession.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, on Tuesday introduced House Bill 1201 to the House Judiciary Committee. The bill would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

"Basically we don't want to create criminal records that are going to affect people into the future for possessing small quantities of marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia," she told the committee. "What we've recognized is this affects people's ability to find jobs, housing, etc. in the future. It affects their ability to be successful."

The bill is similar to one that failed in the 2019 Legislature, which did pass a law making possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana an infraction, punishable by a maximum $1,000 fine. Previously it was a more serious misdemeanor offense.

Roers Jones said her bill possibly "may not be necessary" if a bill to legalize marijuana passes.

