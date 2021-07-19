Recall effort targets North Dakota Republican lawmaker censured by party

Another North Dakota Republican officeholder faces a recall campaign.
Petitioners are targeting state Rep. Dwight Kiefert, R-Valley City, for allegedly falling short of party standards. Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Monday approved the recall petition's format for signature-gathering.
The seven-person recall sponsoring committee has one year to gather 1,764 signatures to recall Kiefert, a farmer and contractor who was first elected in 2012. He was reelected in 2020 with 29% of the vote in a four-way race.
Kiefert attributes the recall effort to a faction of the Republican Party that successfully led a censure against him last spring. A censure formally condemns someone's conduct.
He was one of nine GOP lawmakers around North Dakota censured last spring by their local parties, actions political observers tied to the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.
"They don't agree with my vote ... when they kicked out Simons. That's what it's all about," Kiefert told the Tribune.
He was one of 55 House Republicans who supported Simons' expulsion in a 69-25 vote; Republicans control the chamber 80-14.
"I just don't understand how anyone could have voted any other way with his history of conduct," Kiefert said.
District 24 is a swath of eastern North Dakota that includes Barnes County and parts of Cass and Ransom counties.
The recall sponsoring committees cites its reason for the campaign as Kiefert "failing to meet the standards of a Republican representing District 24. The standards that we hold Representative Kiefert to are espoused in the ND Republican Party platform, the ND Constitution, and the US Constitution.
"After careful examination, we have concluded that Representative Kiefert has not committed to these standards and that a recall of his current term is the only recourse for the voting constituents of District 24," the petition states.
The recall campaign is a result of Kiefert's response to his censure, said sponsoring committee chairman Shane Anderson, who also is the District 24 GOP treasurer. Personally, Anderson is disappointed in Kiefert's voting record, citing his vote against a resolution to end the COVID-19 state of emergency. The resolution failed.
He acknowledged Kiefert's vote to expel Simons "certainly adds fuel to the fire," but he added "we were already walking down this path before then." He disputed a link between the Legislature's ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus and the sponsoring committee, saying "This is just people of District 24 who had enough."
Kiefert doesn't see the recall effort "going anyplace." Anderson said 1,764 signatures is a high bar, but attainable. His group hasn't yet planned how to gather signatures, but members likely will go door to door and visit people they know.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Perrie Schafer did not immediately return a phone message for comment on the recall campaign.
Jaeger said the only other time he approved a recall petition against a legislator for circulation was in 2010, when petitioners targeted former state Rep. David Weiler, R-Bismarck, in the wake of an assault charge that ultimately was dismissed. Petitioners did not submit signatures. Weiler didn't run for reelection in 2012.
Another recall effort, led by frequent Republican statewide candidate Michael Coachman, of Larimore, targets Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, both Republicans. The recall petition cites "contempt of the voters and negligence in/of office."
Coachman's group has until June 2022 to submit more than 89,000 signatures to prompt a recall election. Schafer denounced Coachman's recall effort as "misguided" and undoubtedly to fail.
Recall elections require there be an opponent to challenge the officeholder. Anderson declined to comment on a prospective candidate.
At least three state lawmakers have been recalled in state history, in 1920 and 1932, during times of great political upheaval in North Dakota.
