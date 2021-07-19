Recall effort targets North Dakota Republican lawmaker censured by party

"I just don't understand how anyone could have voted any other way with his history of conduct," Kiefert said.

District 24 is a swath of eastern North Dakota that includes Barnes County and parts of Cass and Ransom counties.

The recall sponsoring committees cites its reason for the campaign as Kiefert "failing to meet the standards of a Republican representing District 24. The standards that we hold Representative Kiefert to are espoused in the ND Republican Party platform, the ND Constitution, and the US Constitution.

"After careful examination, we have concluded that Representative Kiefert has not committed to these standards and that a recall of his current term is the only recourse for the voting constituents of District 24," the petition states.

The recall campaign is a result of Kiefert's response to his censure, said sponsoring committee chairman Shane Anderson, who also is the District 24 GOP treasurer. Personally, Anderson is disappointed in Kiefert's voting record, citing his vote against a resolution to end the COVID-19 state of emergency. The resolution failed.