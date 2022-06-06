REAL ID deadline nears; 51% of North Dakota residents compliant

North Dakota's Department of Transportation is urging residents to obtain a REAL ID compliant driver's license or identification card as the May 3, 2023, deadline nears.
That date is when every air traveler 18 and older will need a driver's license, or another acceptable form of ID, compliant with REAL ID to fly within the U.S.
REAL ID is a federal mandate for improving reliability and accuracy of driver's licenses and identification cards.
Fifty-one percent of North Dakotans are REAL ID compliant, ahead of the national average, according to state Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer.
To get a REAL ID, people must visit a North Dakota driver’s license office in person and bring specific documents to prove residency.
More information is at dot.nd.gov. If a person's name is different from the name on his or her identity document, he or she will need to bring additional proof of his or her legal name.
People are also reading…
To schedule an appointment, visit dot.nd.gov or call 1-855-633-6835.