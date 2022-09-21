Rate reduction available to North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund members

State officials on Wednesday announced a rate reduction for North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund members who implement certain cybersecurity measures.
The Insurance Reserve Fund is North Dakota local governments' source of liability, automobile and equipment coverage.
Each fund member may receive up to a 4% liability rate reduction by implementing a cyber maturity assessment, anti-malware software and vulnerability scanning services -- all provided at no cost to cities, counties and school districts by the state Information Technology Department.
“Over the past few years, the (Insurance Reserve Fund) and its members have become increasingly aware of the cyber threats facing North Dakota local governments,” fund CEO Brennan Quintus said. “Beyond providing coverage to our members, a primary focus of the (fund) is to educate our members on risk prevention strategies, and our partnership with the NDIT will help our members get the tools they need to be proactive in defending their entities from cyber threats.”
Local governments interested in the discount can contact the IT Department's Service Desk at 701-328-4470 or enter a request at northdakota.service-now.com/serviceportal.