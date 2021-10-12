Rapid-fire hearings begin for how to spend North Dakota's $1B in Rescue Plan aid

Next week, the two panels will swap topics, and the week after they'll winnow the projects to what can advance in a draft omnibus bill. Omitted proposals will wait until the 2023 Legislature.

The committees will advance proposals to the Legislative Management panel, which on Nov. 1 will put forth bill drafts for the full Legislature to consider in a reconvened session beginning Nov. 8.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on Tuesday outlined the process to fellow budget writers, and emphasized the uniqueness of the heavy workload that awaits them in such a short time frame.

"We haven't done it before. It's really the building of the airplane and flying it at the same time," Holmberg said. "But as Captain Smith of the Titanic said when told about icebergs ahead, he said, 'Full speed ahead.'"

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said infrastructure is a priority because it fits key criteria for spending the money: "It has to be one-time funding. It needs to be something that can be spent and needs to be done before the '23 session. It needs to be shovel-ready ... and something that doesn't cost us in the future."

"We're just barely starting to scratch the surface on this," Delzer said of the panels' work so far.