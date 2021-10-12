Rapid-fire hearings begin for how to spend North Dakota's $1B in Rescue Plan aid

North Dakota legislative budget writers on Tuesday kicked off a series of six meetings over the next three weeks on how to spend $1 billion of federal American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus aid.
The House and Senate appropriations committees began reviewing about 200 proposals from state lawmakers and Gov. Doug Burgum, totaling more than $9 billion of requests.
Top lawmakers have emphasized the money should be used for one-time projects, such as infrastructure, to shield state taxpayers from future funding requirements. The proposals have been categorized and split between the two budget panels for hearings, with most presenters limited to just a few minutes.
The House panel began with infrastructure projects and aid to cities, counties and other local governments.
The Senate panel took up information technology projects and various other proposals.
Budget writers also reviewed an early bill draft to adjust the funding source of a bevy of previously approved projects found to be ineligible for other federal coronavirus aid. The bill draft shifts the funding to the Rescue Plan money, which would leave more than $600 million of it for the new proposals. The governor proposed a similar move.
Next week, the two panels will swap topics, and the week after they'll winnow the projects to what can advance in a draft omnibus bill. Omitted proposals will wait until the 2023 Legislature.
The committees will advance proposals to the Legislative Management panel, which on Nov. 1 will put forth bill drafts for the full Legislature to consider in a reconvened session beginning Nov. 8.
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, on Tuesday outlined the process to fellow budget writers, and emphasized the uniqueness of the heavy workload that awaits them in such a short time frame.
"We haven't done it before. It's really the building of the airplane and flying it at the same time," Holmberg said. "But as Captain Smith of the Titanic said when told about icebergs ahead, he said, 'Full speed ahead.'"
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, said infrastructure is a priority because it fits key criteria for spending the money: "It has to be one-time funding. It needs to be something that can be spent and needs to be done before the '23 session. It needs to be shovel-ready ... and something that doesn't cost us in the future."
"We're just barely starting to scratch the surface on this," Delzer said of the panels' work so far.
Burgum's Cabinet leaders are testifying on proposals related to their agencies, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said. Burgum's Accelerate ND proposal "has been made available to the Legislature and we’re happy to answer any questions they or the public may have about it," Nowatzki said.
Holmberg said "every proposal gets two bites at the apple" when the panels trade topics.
"All we're doing, like I've said, is writing a bill. We're not passing a bill, so there still will be hearings, etc. in November, so we're getting a good flavor for it," Holmberg said of the rapid-pace hearings.
He told the Senate panel "what you have actually become is the Emergency Commission 2.0" in considering the funding requests.
Last year, the governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission largely decided how to spend North Dakota's $1.25 billion share of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid. Lawmakers had little say, and some wanted a special session to decide how to spend the money, but Republican majority leaders refrained.
The Rescue Plan money must be put to a purpose by the end of 2024 and be spent by the end of 2026.
The Legislature in November also will approve a new map of legislative districts based on 2020 census data.
A draft map maintains 47 districts, each with one senator and two representatives, and adds two House subdistricts for the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations.
The panels continue their meetings Wednesday and on Oct. 19-20 and 26-27. The meetings are carried live at video.legis.nd.gov.
"The Titanic is sailing on, full speed," Holmberg said between presentations.
