Raft of new North Dakota lawmakers bound for Legislature after election

Republicans on Tuesday tightened their supermajority hold in North Dakota's Legislature, which will see a raft of newcomers take office and a clock begin to tick on term limits.

Unofficially, the GOP grew its Senate majority to 43-4 in the general election, with Democrats losing a net three seats from an already tiny minority of seven.

The four Senate Democrats all will be from Fargo-area districts. It's unclear how they will handle committee assignments with so small a minority.

Republicans appeared to pick up a net of two seats in the House for an 82-12 majority.

The chamber divides would be the greatest since the 1960s.

State GOP Chairman Perrie Schafer said Tuesday's results indicate "There's a red wave in North Dakota," with Republicans winning handily, grabbing 83 of 98 seats on the ballot.

With new legislative leaders to be chosen amid significant turnover and years of factions within the Republican statehouse supermajority, the party will have to be "communicating and making sure that we're sitting at the table with each other and listening," Schafer said.

"Sitting down with (newcomers) in their caucuses, having conversations, listening to what their concerns are, and then moving forward together as a party -- that's the key," he said.

Recounts could slightly change the House divide.

The Grand Forks-area District 43 House race will have an automatic recount of the whole contest. Republican Eric Murphy and Democratic Reps. Zac Ista and Mary Adams each clinched 25%-26%.

The Richland County-area District 25 House race could see a demand recount. About 0.8% of the vote separated Reps. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, and Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood. Skroch could request a recount, but she would have to post a bond for it that would go to the state if the results don't change.

The House races included four seats for new subdistricts, including ones encompassing the Fort Berthold and Turtle Mountain Indian reservations. They were created due to redistricting following the 2020 census.

Top redistricting lawmakers said the subdistricts meet population criteria of the federal Voting Rights Act. Proponents said the subdistricts will give Native American communities better chances to elect their own members to the Legislature. But the subdistricts have sparked two lawsuits over the new lines. The legal battles won't be resolved soon.

The Democratic-NPL Party was defending all but one of its seats in the Legislature.

Party Chairman Patrick Hart lamented the defeats of Democratic-NPL incumbents, such as Sens. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, and JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks.

"These aren't extremists, these are people that are well-grounded and it hurts to lose their presence," Hart said.

Senate Democrats have been discussing how to handle committee assignments with so few members. Hart said the senators will stay up to date on committees' work with the help of staff and be "scheduled to be in the right place at the right time to make sure that we are representing when those crucial votes do happen."

Incumbents out

Eight incumbents appeared to lose their reelection bids for the Legislature.

That means a total of nearly 40 of 141 lawmakers won't be back in Bismarck for the 2023 Legislature, which convenes in January.

A number of outgoing lawmakers are high-profile members who retired, lost reelection or lost their seat to redistricting. Five lawmakers lost their seats in races against fellow incumbents due to redistricting.

Among the departures are three of four legislature leaders and the House and Senate appropriations committee chairmen -- top positions that guide the Legislature. Most of those top lawmakers did not seek reelection.

Senate Majority Caucus Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said Republicans will have to "double-down in terms of educating ourselves about the issues because when you have a significant amount of turnover, there is a loss of knowledge, but it's something we'll be able to overcome. I'm confident of that."

He credited retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, for organizing and leading 11 videoconferences over the summer to educate new members on policy issues. Twelve Senate Republicans will be new.

Senate Assistant Majority Leader Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, said, "We're going to do the best we can with the new people.

"We've got these people that have run, are strong leaders from their areas, and they're going to contribute to our Legislature and we're going to get them up to speed on how we operate, how it works, what needs to be done, so I'm guessing they're going to hit the ground running and will help with some of the heavy lifting, and we're going to get our work done," Klein said.

Republican and Democratic-NPL lawmakers will determine their new legislative leaders in coming weeks. State lawmakers take office Dec. 1. The Legislature's organizational session is Dec. 5-7.

Term limits

Voters approved a ballot measure for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, which will take effect Jan. 1. Measure 1 passed with 63% of the vote.

The constitutional initiative imposes term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor can not be elected more than twice. Term limits will not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders will not count against them.

The measure's language also will bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens will be able to do so. Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix said North Dakotans will "reap the rewards of this important reform." He highlighted the "significant" victory amid opposition "from essentially every corner of the political establishment, every special interest lobbyist and influential, long-serving politician and almost every statewide elected official." "Voters are smart. Voters understand that the system needs reform, and that they need something that is more responsive to them, and they understand innately that term limits are a step in that direction," Hendrix said. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, who was involved in opposing the measure, said he's proud of the efforts against Measure 1, though the group had little time and little money to oppose the measure. "Had we had another month, I really, truly believe we could have had a great chance to defeat this, but we just ran out of time," Nathe said.