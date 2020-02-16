Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus seeking reelection

North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus is seeking a six-year term.

The Republican recently announced his reelection bid.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Kroshus to the three-member commission of utility regulators in February 2017 to fill a vacancy after his predecessor, Brian Kalk, took a new job. Kroshus ran for election in 2018 and defeated Democrat Casey Buchmann with more than 61% of the vote. He was named commission chairman in 2019.

Kroshus worked for 30 years in the newspaper industry, including as enterprise leader of the Farm & Ranch Guide, division leader for Bismarck-based Lee Agri-Media and publisher of The Bismarck Tribune. He stepped down as publisher in fall 2015 to run for state auditor but did not receive the Republican nomination in 2016.

The Fargo native and North Dakota State University graduate also owns a cattle and grain operation in western North Dakota and is an avid outdoorsman.

Kroshus said he believes in responsible infrastructure development, reliable and affordable energy and fiscally responsible government that places public interests first.