Gov. Doug Burgum will be getting a bill that would require the disclosure of people from whom the state is leasing property.
The bill came in the wake of scrutiny of a Bismarck-area state lawmaker's ownership and involvement in a building leased by the late attorney general.
The state House of Representatives on Monday adopted a conference committee report and passed House Bill 1288 by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, in an 89-1 vote.
The bill on Wednesday cleared the Senate in a unanimous vote. A conference committee amended the bill from its previous Senate-passed version.
The bill would require state leases and rental agreements to list owners with an interest of 10% or more in the leased property, as well as owners with an interest of 10% of more in state-contracted property management companies.
Roers Jones' bill also adds public notice requirements for governing bodies' construction management contracts, and proposes an optional study of infrastructure development by private operators during the Legislature's 2023-24 interim.
The bill follows an interim legislative study on leasing as well as new Attorney General Drew Wrigley's disclosure last June of a $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under his late predecessor, Wayne Stenehjem, who died in January 2022 at age 68 due to cardiac arrest.
An investigative report prepared for lawmakers by State Auditor Josh Gallion last fall noted Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, as a co-owner of the attorney general’s leased building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck. Dockter also co-owns Parkway Property Management, which upgraded the building for the attorney general.
Dockter was Stenehjem's campaign treasurer in 2016 and 2018. The lawmaker has said he and Stenehjem were friends, "but it didn't have anything to do with" the building. Dockter on Monday voted for the bill.
Roers Jones has said her bill seeks transparency and “is not specifically directed at one episode or issue.”
The 2021 Legislature arranged for the interim Government Administration Committee to research state-leased property and whether any restrictions or prohibitions should be imposed on state officials and lawmakers who lease to state government. That included reviewing a list of state agency space needs and leases, including lessors. Some corporations didn’t provide or refused to provide names of their owners.
The 2021-22 study unfolded before Dockter’s ownership in the attorney general’s building was made public. The committee did not recommend any related legislation to the 2023 Legislature.
