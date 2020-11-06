Public invited to submit Christmas ornaments for state tree

First Lady Kathryn Burgum is inviting the public to submit ornaments that will hang on the North Dakota State Christmas Tree at the Capitol in Bismarck later this year.

The theme this year is "Creating Connections." The ornaments can be of any shape or medium, according to the state.

Ornament submissions should be accompanied by the name of the person entering it, their email address and a description of one or two lines that includes the ornament's art form and any special circumstances surrounding its creation, such as if it was part of a class or senior center project. Everyone who participates will be emailed a list with descriptions of the ornaments.

Ornaments should be mailed to: State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Julie Strom, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505. They must be received by Nov. 27. Once they arrive at the Capitol, they become the property of the Office of the First Lady and might also be hung on the state tree in future years.

Governor spokesman Mike Nowatzki said a date has not yet been set for the annual tree lighting in Memorial Hall. The state plans to soon announce the date and format.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0