North Dakota regulators will hold two public input sessions early next month on a proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. electric rate increase.

The three members of the state Pubic Service Commission will use the feedback to identify any areas of concern that might require further investigation during a formal technical hearing in early May.

Bismarck-based MDU, which serves 93,500 electric customers in 119 North Dakota communities, wants an overall 12.3% rate increase, or $25.4 million annually. The increase for residential customers would be 17%. For a residential customer using 800 kilowatts of power per month, the dollar increase would be just under $15.

The PSC last summer approved an interim increase of about 8.9%, or $10.9 million, effective the following day. An interim rate increase is common in such cases. Customers will be reimbursed if the final order from the PSC is less than the interim rate.

The 8.9% hike is applied to base charges on customers’ bills, not to all components of the bill. That means an average residential customer sees an increase of 6.3% on their total bill, or $5.09.

MDU has cited investments in company facilities, increases in expenses and inflation as reasons for the rate hike request. The company last had an electric rate increase in 2017, of 3.7%.

AARP North Dakota opposes the proposed increase, saying it unfairly targets residential customers and doesn’t give them enough ability to counteract the hike by reducing usage. AARP has concerns that a jump in rates would adversely impact people age 50 and older, for whom the group advocates.

Public input sessions

The public input sessions are on Wednesday, April 5, at noon and 5 p.m. Central time, in the Commission Hearing Room in the PSC office on the 12th floor of the Capitol in Bismarck. MDU will present its proposal, and then public comments will be taken.

People also can view the hearing online, at https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php, or listen in by calling 1-888-585-9008 (Room Code 671-872-185.)

MDU customers wanting to comment on the phone during the sessions should call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. They'll be called back on April 5.

Written comments may be submitted via e-mail to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail addressed to: Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, ND 58505.

For more information, contact the PSC at 701-328-2400 or go to www.psc.nd.gov.

The PSC is scheduled to begin the formal hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, in the Commission Hearing Room.