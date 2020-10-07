Public input session to follow hearing on MDU electric bill increase

In a break with its common practice, the North Dakota Public Service Commission will hold a public input session following an informal hearing about a proposed increase in the electric bills of Montana-Dakota Utilities customers.
That normally doesn't happen when a utility seeks to increase a rider and the commission holds an informal hearing, which is one of several types of meetings the commission can hold as it evaluates cases.
MDU is proposing an increase in its Transmission Facility Cost Recovery rider, Prairie Public reported. That would mean an average household would see another $3.35 per month, or about $40 per year. MDU has said the increase is due to costs tied to electrical transmission projects, plus a drop in revenue it receives through regional electric grid operators.
AARP North Dakota sent a letter to the PSC, asking for a formal hearing on the increase. In that letter, AARP said the increase was “unfair,” especially amid poor economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said he understands the public’s concern.
"The public looks, and they think, 'Wow, this is a noticeable increase,'" Kroshus said. "And it is."
Kroshus proposed that the commission take public comment at the end of the informal hearing. He said it gives the company a chance to make its case.
"I don't know if it changes the fact that people aren't going to like it," Kroshus said. "We haven't made a decision, but what's presented, I'm assuming the public is not going to find it palatable and acceptable, in some instances."
The other commissioners said they didn’t have any objections to doing a public input session after the informal hearing.
"This is bigger than most of our riders have been," Commissioner Randy Christmann said.
Commissioners are planning to begin the informal hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. They indicated they would allow members of the public to participate remotely in the subsequent input session. The public can access PSC hearings at psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php.
Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this report.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.