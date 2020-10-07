Public input session to follow hearing on MDU electric bill increase

Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said he understands the public’s concern.

"The public looks, and they think, 'Wow, this is a noticeable increase,'" Kroshus said. "And it is."

Kroshus proposed that the commission take public comment at the end of the informal hearing. He said it gives the company a chance to make its case.

"I don't know if it changes the fact that people aren't going to like it," Kroshus said. "We haven't made a decision, but what's presented, I'm assuming the public is not going to find it palatable and acceptable, in some instances."

The other commissioners said they didn’t have any objections to doing a public input session after the informal hearing.

"This is bigger than most of our riders have been," Commissioner Randy Christmann said.

Commissioners are planning to begin the informal hearing at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 16. They indicated they would allow members of the public to participate remotely in the subsequent input session. The public can access PSC hearings at psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php.

Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this report.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0