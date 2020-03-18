PSC requests utilities provide plans for reliability, worker safety amid virus outbreak

The North Dakota Public Service Commission plans to request more information from electric and natural gas companies about their operations during the coronavirus outbreak.
At a meeting Wednesday, commissioners said they have received some information from utilities about their plans for maintaining services for customers who have trouble paying, protecting employee health and ensuring reliable service. But the information is coming in piecemeal, and the regulators want to keep tabs on it.
“I am confident they are thinking about this, but I don’t want something to happen and it come back to us, ‘Why didn’t you even ask about this?’” Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said.
She would like to hear more about utilities’ plans for the continuity of control centers, generation facilities and fuel supplies, as well as the steps they are taking to keep workers healthy. Commissioners directed PSC staff to reach out to utility companies and request the information.
Fedorchak said she has talked with other state officials about ensuring that measures are in place to enable utility workers to continue doing their jobs in the event that the government imposes more drastic quarantine measures.
“Do the proper utility personnel have clearances from the powers that be, to be able to go out and operate and fix a gas leak or reconnect service?” she said.
Commissioners voted Wednesday to give PSC staff discretion to approve changes to utilities’ rate plans as needed during the virus outbreak. Already, several utilities have asked the commission for leniency in charging customers extra fees when they cannot make payments.
“It’s giving them the ability to waive late charges,” Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus said.
Montana-Dakota Utilities, for one, says it will no longer disconnect customers from services for failing to pay if they are facing hardships as a result of the outbreak.
