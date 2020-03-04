PSC rejects permit for wind farm over lighting issues

The permit included a condition, suggested by Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, that would have let the company hold off on installing light-mitigating technology until the FAA authorized an alternative to the radar-based system. The project developer would have had to provide monthly updates on its effort to obtain an approved lighting plan and, as soon as one was authorized, install it.

Fedorchak, the lone vote in favor of approving a permit for the project, said she wants to see the technology “used as soon as possible on all possible wind facilities in our state.”

“In the case of this project, I think that was the company’s plan all along, and late in the game, it became evident from the Air Force's concerns that existing light-mitigating technology that’s available today doesn’t work well in addressing the concerns the Air Force has raised,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that future technology won’t be available for this project.”

Ruso Wind also faces other hurdles, such as receiving approval from a regional grid operator to connect the facility to the electric grid. One operator told the developer that connecting the proposed wind farm would require $500 million in upgrades to the transmission system.