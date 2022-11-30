PSC plans to appoint judge to serve on commission for Summit CO2 pipeline decisions

The North Dakota Public Service Commission plans to appoint a temporary member for decisions regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline, after the panel's chair recused herself to avoid any perceived conflicts of interest.

The PSC and staff on Wednesday discussed appointing Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson to be a decision-maker in the case, temporarily replacing Chair Julie Fedorchak. The three-member regulatory panel also discussed tapping Bismarck attorney Zachary Pelham to serve as advisory council for any Summit decisions. The commission has hired Pelham before to help with legal counsel on siting cases.

The PSC's legal counsel is working on the paperwork needed for the appointments before making it official, spokeswoman Stacy Eberl told the Tribune.

Dawson, director of the North Dakota Office of Administrative Hearings, did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Wednesday.

The proposed pipeline would gather carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants in several Midwestern states and transport them to North Dakota for permanent underground storage in Oliver and Mercer counties, northwest of Bismarck. Summit submitted a permit application to the PSC for the transportation component of the project in mid-October, as it continued working to sign easements with landowners.

Fedorchak and her husband own land in Oliver County and signed a contract with Summit a year ago to store carbon dioxide on their land. Fedorchak in early November recused herself from any siting decisions pertaining to the pipeline.

Commissioner Randy Christmann said during the Nov. 10 PSC meeting that he believes appointing a third person is necessary because the case is likely to take several months, involves many people and a substantial amount of investment from companies involved. If only two commissioners heard the case and something happened to one of them, "then all of a sudden, everything has to start over because there's not even a quorum," he said.

Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart agreed, saying that "due to the complexity of this case, multiple counties and then if you only have two (commissioners) and something happens to one of us, I think we need to be well prepared and have a third person hearing this case."