PSC fines Xcel over wind farm missing lighting deadline

“Xcel Energy sincerely regrets the delay in achieving full functionality” of the system, wrote David Sederquist, a senior regulatory consultant with Xcel.

Commissioner Randy Christmann said at a PSC meeting Wednesday that he was disappointed about the additional delay after the company initially indicated it would take just a matter of weeks to come into compliance.

“The most important thing is it’s going now,” he said. “This established a precedent for future companies that it’s not a rule that can just be ignored. It’s going to be enforced.”

The Dec. 31 deadline applied to wind farms permitted after June 2016. Facilities that received a permit before that date must install light-mitigating technology by the end of 2021.

Christmann urged the companies that operate those wind farms to be proactive and “not wait until the last darn minute.”

“I hope these companies aren’t all thinking that they can wait until Christmas and then get that in in a few days, when it might be cold,” he said. “I am not going to be very patient with deadlines being missed because they couldn’t get contractors or it was too cold in the waning days of 2021.”

The PSC is interested in obtaining information from companies about how well the systems are working, given that commissioners have often noticed the lights blinking at night as they have driven around the state this year. Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said she will work with PSC staff to ask companies to track that information.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.