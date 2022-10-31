PSC chair recuses herself from Summit pipeline decisions

The chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission has recused herself from any siting decisions on the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline.

Julie Fedorchak said she and her husband own land in Oliver County, and a year ago they signed a contract with Summit to store CO2 on their land. She told her two fellow regulators that she wants to avoid any perceived conflict of interest in the case, Prairie Public reported.

The project is designed to capture climate-warming CO2 emissions from ethanol plants in the Midwest and transport them to North Dakota for permanent underground storage in Oliver and Mercer counties, northwest of Bismarck.

Summit submitted a permit application to the PSC for the pipeline in mid-October. At the time the company had signed agreements with landowners for 47% of the North Dakota route.

"The company has pledged to have as much as 100% of the easements required for the pipeline project secured voluntarily," Fedorchak said. "They were nowhere near that amount in the application filed with the commission."

Some landowners fear Summit will resort to eminent domain -- seizure of needed land under which landowners are still compensated but likely not at the level they sought.

Fedorchak said she supports her PSC colleagues if they want to refrain from making a decision on the project until the company has a more sizable amount of easements received voluntarily.

Summit in a statement Monday said it has easement agreements for more than 51% of the proposed North Dakota pipeline route, and for 85% of the proposed sequestration area.

Fedorchak also said carbon capture is an emerging and significant new industry.

"Carbon capture and storage is a really important tool for allowing the future use and development of fossil fuels, while also meeting some of the environmental goals that so many in this world think need to be achieved," she said. "I have high hopes for North Dakota to find a way to be a leader in this. We have incredible opportunities."

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is to pick up CO2 from more than 30 ethanol plants and other facilities in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and the Dakotas, crossing 2,000 miles to the North Dakota disposal sites. Construction is planned for next summer, and operations are to begin in late 2024. The pipeline will cost an estimated $4.5 billion to construct. Summit said the investment in North Dakota will be around $900 million.