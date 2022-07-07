PSC approves enhanced oil recovery pilot project

North Dakota's Public Service Commission has approved a pilot project for enhanced oil recovery in the Bakken.

Enhanced oil recovery involves injecting a substance -- in this case natural gas -- down a well to try to boost oil production. Continental Resources plans to build a 3.1-mile pipeline to bring natural gas from a WBI Energy transmission line to Continental's Buddy Domingo oil wellpad in Williams County.

PSC Chairman Julie Fedorchak said Continental will be using what’s been dubbed the “huff and puff” method for enhanced oil recovery, Prairie Public reported.

"That means injecting solvent — that's the 'huff' part," Fedorchak said. "That takes about three months."

She said the "puff" describes when the oil and solvent flow back; that also will take a three-month period.

"I believe they go through this process three or four times to complete it," Fedorchak said.

Continental will use the pilot project to determine the technical and economic viability of enhanced oil recovery in the Bakken and Three Forks formations, according to Fedorchak.

"They've done some of this in other fields in other states, and have had pretty strong success," she said. "They estimate that the increase in oil production could be anywhere from 25-60% over what they would expect without this method."

The company hopes to have the project built this year, at a cost of more than $3.3 million.

The PSC approval came after a public hearing in Williston on Wednesday.