PSC approves $390M wind farm in Logan and McIntosh counties; vote not unanimous

The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Wednesday voted 2-1 to approve a $390 million wind farm proposed near Wishek in south-central North Dakota. 

Orsted Onshore North America plans to complete the Badger Wind project by October 2023. It's to consist of 74 turbines for a capacity of 250 megawatts -- enough energy to power 70,000 homes. 

The project in Logan and McIntosh counties is to include the wind turbines, access roads, electrical and communication infrastructure, a transmission line, up to three permanent meteorological evaluation towers, an aircraft detection lighting system, and an operations and maintenance facility.

Commissioner Randy Christmann voted against the siting application, citing in part that additional power generation in that area might cause grid reliability issues.

"More power is good as long as you have adequate transmission to get it to where it's going to be needed. In this case, that area in this south-central part of North Dakota, the transmission system is very congested ... Not all the current generators can get their energy moved to where it can be used and this is adding more to it," Christmann said, adding that it could "have a very significant and adverse impact" on ratepayers.   

PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak said the company has done required studies on wildlife and archaeological impacts.

"I feel that at this point the application reaches the threshold that has minimal impact to the citizens and warrants a siting certificate," Fedorchak said. 

Fedorchak also addressed concerns raised by the coal industry in a previous hearing, saying she also has concerns about the impacts of shuttered coal-fired power plants on grid reliability "and the impact that new renewable generation also has on that." 

"However, these are not issues to be dealt with in the North Dakota Siting Act," she said. "The Siting Act was designed to ... provide a thoughtful, orderly and stable path for development of our state's abundant energy resources in a way that minimizes impact to the environment and to the people living by and with this energy infrastructure." 

Reach Jackie Jahfetson at 701-250-8252 or jackie.jahfetson@bismarcktribune.com.

