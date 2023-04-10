Constitutional initiatives also would have to be approved at both the June primary and November general elections by majority votes.

The League of Women Voters of North Dakota opposed the measure. Board Member Carol Sawicki said constitutional initiatives are "an important process for the citizens of North Dakota ... and we feel that that should be maintained in its current form."

North Dakota lawmakers in recent years have grumbled about certain constitutional initiatives voters have approved, including measures for a state Ethics Commission in 2018 and for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers last year.

Nearly 62% of voters in 2020 rejected a measure proposed by lawmakers that would have given the Legislature a say in passing constitutional initiatives.