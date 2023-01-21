Proposed CO2 pipeline could hinder Bismarck development, opponents say; Summit disputes contention

Some northern Burleigh County residents worry that a proposed pipeline that would transport carbon dioxide emissions from Midwestern ethanol plants to North Dakota for permanent underground storage could hamper development as Bismarck continues growing to the north.

The concerns come as the state Public Service Commission reviews the permit request filed by pipeline developer Summit Carbon Solutions in October for the transportation component of the project, and as local and state officials discuss the company's potential use of eminent domain to acquire needed land use rights from reluctant property owners.

The Midwest Carbon Express pipeline would cross 2,000 miles through Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and North Dakota to Oliver and Mercer counties northwest of Bismarck, where CO2 emissions would be injected and stored underground.

The route is 5 miles to the north of Bismarck -- a distance Summit Executive Vice President Wade Boeshans said is adequate.

Former Mayor John Warford, who owns a ranch in Naughton Township northeast of the capital city, disagrees.

"It's way too close to the city of Bismarck and will impede the city growth," he said.

Impeding development?

Warford told the Tribune that the pipeline route is 1.5-2 miles northeast of Bismarck's extraterritorial area.

"This pipeline will be in direct line of sight, so to speak, of where a lot of the growth over the next 10, 20, 30, 40 years will be in Bismarck. And I feel that the pipeline was located too close to Bismarck. It is the only metropolitan area along the entire 2,000 miles that the pipeline is close to," Warford said.

The pipeline route is slated to go through a mile of Warford's property. He cited concerns about safety, noting the 2020 rupture of a CO2 pipeline that prompted the evacuation of hundreds of people in Satartia, Mississippi.

Boeshans said 5 miles outside the city is “a significance distance.” He also said that carbon dioxide pipelines have been operating in the U.S. for more than 50 years, adding that North Dakota has had a high-pressure CO2 pipeline in place for more than 20 years. The line transports carbon dioxide captured at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant in Beulah to oilfields in Canada.

“I think it’s largely a lack of understanding and education around pipelines and pipeline safety," Boeshans said. "I’m confident that this line will be the safest pipeline ever built. Why is that? Because it’s the most recent pipeline ever built and it will incorporate all of the design standards and lessons learned over decades of operations."

Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth said the city has no control over the route.

“The North Dakota Public Service Commission is the entity responsible for issuance of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline permit,” he said.

Eminent domain worries

Warford said there also are concerns among landowners that Summit will use eminent domain to acquire land rights. Eminent domain involves taking private property for use even if a landowner opposes such an action. The landowner is still compensated.

Warford said 32 ethanol facilities are set to benefit from the pipeline, yet only one is in North Dakota -- Tharaldson Ethanol west in Cass County.

"This is a private pipeline by a private company for their private gain," Warford said. "... I don't think that a private company should be able to take my land and force me to have a pipeline on my property ... It seems to me that it is unreasonable why I should put up with a pipeline on my property for the benefit of 31 ethanol plants that are outside of North Dakota."

Warford is one of several landowners northeast of Bismarck who attended the Nov. 21 Burleigh County Commission meeting and suggested that the commission pass an ordinance banning eminent domain. Commissioners discussed the matter on Jan. 4.

“The idea is to get a local ordinance, not to stop this pipeline -- it’s already in review stage. But the idea is to protect the people of Burleigh County,” County Planning Director Mitch Flanagan said. “... Century code does allow local zoning as long as it’s not considered too restrictive, and I don’t think it’s too restrictive to require some life safety issues.”

The County Commission will hold a public hearing on Feb. 6 on a proposed ordinance that would require an emergency response plan for hazardous liquid pipelines. The Burleigh County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on March 8 on a separate ordinance pertaining to special use permits required for hazardous liquid pipelines. The exact language is still being drafted, according to Flanagan.

He said that there are no other ordinances in North Dakota restricting a pipeline such as this.

Sen. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, has introduced several bills in the Legislature in response to the Summit pipeline. One would allow companies to use eminent domain in a county only if they acquire 85% approval from landowners in the path of a CO2 pipeline, and one would remove CO2 pipelines from state law that allows the use of eminent domain for pipelines.

Support for Summit

Summit has previously stated that it hopes to come to agreeable terms with landowners on easements before considering eminent domain.

“We continue to work with landowners and county and state officials to determine a safe route. We welcome the opportunity to meet with any of those landowners along that route,” Boeshans said.

Summit as of the end of 2022 had reached agreements with 2,350 landowners on 3,775 easements projectwide -- which accounts for 56% of the route. In North Dakota, 315 landowners had signed 515 easement agreements -- or 56% of the route in the state.

Boeshans told the Tribune that once Summit officials and landowners sit down, they're generally able to reach agreement on a suitable location for the pipeline route and terms of easement.

Kimi Fischer and her husband, of Mercer County, initially had concerns about easement terms, and whether the pipeline would disrupt the soil on their property. They signed an easement with Summit after going to meetings and sitting down with the company.

"We could see it wouldn't do a lot of damage or really disrupt our farm and ranch work that we do. We felt confident in signing up for that," Fischer said.

She and her husband found the terms of the easement fair, and the proposed project worthwhile.

"This is going to help with what's coming with pollution controls," she said. "(CO2) is going to be stored in a place that's safe and not going to harm anybody, either."

Oliver County landowner Ken Hintz signed an easement with Summit. He told the Tribune that it’s important to keep coal-fired plants in operation.

“There’s people that aren’t interested in signing the leases for various reasons,” Hintz said. “Some of those reasons might be (because) they feel they aren't adequately compensated for using their (property)… How do you put a value on providing clean air for future generations to come?”

River crossing

The pipeline will cross the Missouri River northwest of Bismarck.

Summit plans to use horizontal directional drilling about 60 feet beneath the river bottom, according to Boeshans. The company has done geotechnical borings along the river to determine safety for design and depth of drilling operations. Summit has secured the easements needed on both sides of the river crossing, and expects to soon award the construction bid.

There will be shutoff valves on both sides of the river that will allow for isolation of that section of pipe in the event of a rupture, Boeshans said, adding that pressure levels will be continuously monitored.

“In the event that you saw a pressure drop, within minutes they’ll shut in and isolate the line,” he said.

Summit’s pipeline in areas other than rivers and roads will be buried at a minimum of 4 feet, Boeshans said, noting that frost impacting the pipeline “is a misguided concern.” The minimum standard pipelines can be buried is 3 feet, according to Boeshans.

Officials with the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said they can't confirm the validity of statements made by private companies. The PSC will review the river crossing as part of its permit decision.

Boeshans said that in places where the pipeline will cross roads and rivers, it will be buried significantly deeper. Summit will seek road crossing permits from Burleigh County.

As for the private land, “We’re hopeful that we'll be able to continue to engage with those landowners northeast of Bismarck and arrive at an acceptable solution," Boeshans said. "But the bottom line is, pipelines are the safest mode of transportation for any liquid -- regardless of that liquid including CO2. And CO2 pipelines have a tremendous track record, actually impeccable track record, of safety."

Spokesman Darius Kirkwood with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration told the Tribune that the agency is in the early stages of updating safety regulations for carbon dioxide pipelines, including requirements related to emergency preparedness and response.

No dates have been set regarding state public hearings on the pipeline route, according to PSC staff. Administrative Law Judge Tim Dawson late last year was appointed as a substitute decision-maker in the case. He will replace Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, who recused herself from any siting decisions pertaining to the pipeline in early November. Fedorchak and her husband own land in Oliver County and signed a contract with Summit a year ago to store carbon dioxide there.

The three-member regulatory panel also approved adding Bismarck attorney Zachary Pelham, who has previously helped with legal counsel on siting cases, to serve as advisory council for any Summit-related decisions.