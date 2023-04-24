North Dakota's state parks budget includes a $70 million line of credit from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, a budget item one lawmaker says defies how the Legislature approved of the project and might leave taxpayers holding the bag.

The library's CEO says any loan money the Medora-area project might tap would be paid back with interest. Key budget writers say the line of credit is intended as a backstop to satisfy construction contractors.

The 2019 Legislature approved a $50 million operations endowment for the library, dependent on organizers raising $100 million in private donations to build the library honoring the 26th president, who ranched and hunted near Medora in the 1880s. Organizers in October 2020 announced "$100 million in commitments" for the project.

Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, on Thursday questioned the proposed line of credit in Senate Bill 2019, saying "there was a number of understandings" when the Legislature approved the project, including that "we would not be using any state funds (and) we would have at least $100 million of private funds raised."

"Now what this $70 million is doing is very interesting," he told the state House of Representatives, which ultimately approved the budget in a 62-30 vote, sending it into a conference committee with House and Senate budget writers.

The House Appropriations Committee had amended the line of credit into the budget at the request of library organizers, according to Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck.

"They have over $100 million cash in the bank, and they want to get started on the construction, and the initial construction is about $170 million, and the contractor won't sign a contract with them until they have all the cash on hand," Martinson told the Tribune.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said the library's earth and foundation work begins in June. The library hasn't disclosed its fundraising thus far.

"Because it is common for significant philanthropic commitments to be pledged over several years, the $70 million line of credit simply means we can work with the Bank of North Dakota to cover any gap between construction expenses and the cash on hand and pledged commitments," O'Keefe told the Tribune. "If we take any of the line of credit, we’d repay whatever we use with interest as the benefactor pledges come in over the next few years."

Construction will likely "take the better part of three years," with a grand opening set for July 4, 2026, he said.

Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Grand Forks, said the line of credit "is there to enable, just to ensure that they have cash on hand from pledges if that is needed."

"The reports that we get from there are that they have pledges (and cash) in excess of $200 million, $250 million right now, and that they continue to get pledges coming in, and this really is more of a 'get-started' assurance for contractors, so the likelihood of using it, we are told, is very, very small," Sanford told the House on Thursday.

Kasper also questioned a budget provision allowing for a deficiency appropriation from the Legislature, to repay the line of credit if library organizers can't.

"That means the state of North Dakota, does it not?" he asked Sanford.

Kasper, who voted for the library in 2019, said the line of credit is "a pretty big deal, and it's sort of a slap in the face, I think, to the Legislative Assembly back when we approved the Theodore Roosevelt Library. We were assured back then that we would not use state funds, whatsoever, that the foundation people who got on board to raise the funds would raise the money to build the library."

He denounced the line of credit as a "$70 million slush fund that we're expecting the people of North Dakota to maybe pay."

O'Keefe said the only pledges or commitments to not come through is that of Walmart scions Rob and Melani Walton, who were to give $50 million to the project, but donated $15 million. It's unclear why.

Oil industry giant Harold Hamm last year donated $50 million cash to advance construction and development of the library.

Sen. Ron Sorvaag, R-Fargo, wondered why library organizers didn't bring up the line of credit with Senate budget writers, or before March.

Lines of credit are usually "to keep the projects moving," such as for water projects, he said.