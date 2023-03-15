Legislation that would prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender minors in North Dakota has laid bare a division between socially conservative lawmakers and the state’s medical community.

The Senate Human Services Committee on Wednesday heard more than three hours of mostly oppositional testimony on House Bill 1254, which passed the House last month.

Under the proposal, doctors who perform sex reassignment surgeries on minors would be guilty of a Class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

The legislation brought by Rep. Bill Tveit, R-Hazen, also would charge medical professionals who prescribe hormone treatment or puberty blockers to transgender minors with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Conservative state lawmakers have shown an elevated interest this year in legislation targeting gender issues. Each chamber has approved bills that LGBTQ advocates have labeled as discriminatory toward transgender residents, but so far, none of the proposals have reached the desk of Gov. Doug Burgum.

Tveit said his bill is necessary to protect vulnerable children from “irreversible harm to their body, mind and spirit.” He alleged that medical organizations like the World Professional Association for Transgender Health are “preying on our youth” while the health care system is cashing in on “a fad” by performing gender-affirming care on minors.

A coalition of psychologists, psychiatrists and doctors who treat hormone-related conditions contended that outlawing the prescription of puberty blockers and hormone treatment to transgender adolescents would have disastrous effects for a group that is already at high risk for mental health issues and drug abuse.

More than a half-dozen Republican-led states, including South Dakota, have passed bans on gender-affirming care for minors, though several of the laws have been blocked by judges.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, signed an executive order last week that aims to protect the right to transgender health care in the state.

Gender-affirming care in North Dakota

Bismarck psychiatrist Dr. Gabriela Balf and Fargo pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Luis Casas treat teens experiencing gender dysphoria — characterized by the American Psychiatric Association as a psychological distress due to a mismatch between one’s gender identity and one’s assigned sex at birth.

As an industry standard, children receive no gender-affirming medical treatments prior to puberty, Balf and Casas said.

After puberty begins, children diagnosed with gender dysphoria may receive puberty blockers. The injections “hit the pause button” on the development of secondary sex characteristics, such as breasts in women and facial hair in men, Balf said. The effects of the blockers are reversible, she noted.

Few transgender adolescents in North Dakota are given sex hormone treatment before their 18th birthday, Balf said. Hormone therapy — usually in the form of estrogen pills or testosterone injections — produces physical changes that would normally occur during puberty. Its effects are partially reversible, Balf said.

As a rule, Casas said he does not refer minors for gender-affirming surgery, also known as sex reassignment surgery.

The North Dakota Medical Association proposed an amendment to the bill Wednesday that would allow doctors to continue prescribing puberty blockers and hormone treatment to transgender adolescents after the onset of puberty. A ban on surgeries for minors would remain.

Committee Chairwoman Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said she favors the amendment, which the panel will consider next week. The committee took no action on the bill Wednesday.

What bill supporters say

Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Bismarck Republican co-sponsoring the bill, said doctors should not be entertaining “gender confusion” in minors by performing surgeries or prescribing drugs.

He said there is a lack of long-term research to support the idea that transition surgery, hormone therapy or puberty blockers help children overcome gender dysphoria or depression.

“I think the only way to go through this horrible dysphoria and mental illness is by giving them care that actually works and giving them true human dignity and counseling services that will help them get their life back on track,” Prichard said.

Dr. Bryon Herbel, a Bismarck psychiatrist, said “a false and misleading narrative” promoted by several medical organizations has portrayed gender-affirming care for minors as noncontroversial and medically necessary. Herbel argued that there is scant scientific evidence for the treatments that have become accepted across large swaths of the medical field.

Representatives of the North Dakota Catholic Conference and the North Dakota Family Alliance also spoke in favor of the bill Wednesday.

What bill opponents say

Transgender adolescents already suffer from extremely high rates of suicide, depression and drug use, Balf said. Barring them from seeking gender-affirming care would have “severe consequences” for the vulnerable group, she said.

Balf and other doctors pointed to recent medical research that suggests gender-affirming care produces positive mental health outcomes. Balf said the information presented by Herbel is “from the 1980s.”

Dr. Amanda Dahl, a Fargo pediatric endocrinologist, told the committee passing the bill would drive transgender youth to seek gender-affirming care in other states or on the black market. She noted that talented medical professionals would likely depart if their hands were tied by the state government.

“It is evidence-based care I was trained to provide,” Dahl said. “Denying patients access to this life-changing care is an unnecessary state law that will take away hope from the patients I serve and their families.”

Bathrooms and showers

The Senate Human Services Committee also held a hearing Wednesday on House Bill 1473, which would require jails, prisons, domestic violence shelters and public university and college dorms to designate bathrooms and showers “for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females.”

The legislation backed by Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, does not prohibit institutions from making special accommodations for transgender people.

The committee postponed a separately scheduled hearing on House Bill 1522, which would bar K-12 schools from allowing students to use bathrooms that don’t “coincide with the student's biological sex.” Schools, in consultation with parents, would be permitted to develop policies for transgender students to use separate bathrooms.

Both bills rode a wave of Republican support through the House in February.

Olson told the committee sex-segregated bathrooms are needed to protect women, who are vulnerable to harm caused by physically stronger biological males. The first-term legislator mentioned one “outrageous” situation that played out in a New Jersey prison last year when an incarcerated transgender woman impregnated two female inmates.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation generally places transgender adults in facilities that align with their sex assigned at birth, according to documents obtained by Forum News Service. Exceptions to the policy may be made “based on individual needs and the safety concerns of others.”

Cody Schuler, a lobbyist with the American Civil Liberties Union, said the bill singles out transgender people and violates the U.S. Constitution.

Bradley Farrell, an oil field worker from Minot, said his transgender daughter has been harassed in men’s bathrooms and he believes she should be permitted to use a bathroom that aligns with her gender identity.

“We need to quit trying to rob transgender children of their dignity, safety and basic human rights and allow them to use the restroom without fear, intimidation, harassment and discrimination. This bill holds life-threatening potential for our transgender children,” Farrell said.