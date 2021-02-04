Proposals would cut treasurer from Land Board, replace with ag official

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the board had an agricultural representative, the oil industry also could argue for a seat at the table, said Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.

Beadle, who became treasurer after winning the November 2020 election, said he would be OK with adding the agriculture commissioner to the Land Board as a sixth member. But he said he felt it was important the treasurer stay on the board, as it oversees the investment of more than $5 billion in assets from land use and mineral development for the benefit of public education and other institutions.

Smith said replacing the treasurer with the agriculture commissioner could lead to conflicts of interest.

“The biggest concern is you would literally place the Industrial Commission within the Land Board,” she said.

The governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner make up the Industrial Commission, whose duties include regulating the oil industry.

The Industrial Commission is involved in promoting mineral development, and that could conflict with the Land Board’s duty to do what’s best for the education-related trusts it manages, she said.