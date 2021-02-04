Proposals would cut treasurer from Land Board, replace with ag official

Lawmakers are weighing proposals to change the makeup of a board overseeing state lands and minerals after ranchers grew frustrated with online leasing auctions amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Several pieces of legislation seek to remove the state treasurer from the Board of University and School Lands, and add the agriculture commissioner in his place.
While Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring supports the idea, North Dakota’s new treasurer, Thomas Beadle, opposes it, as does the Land Board.
They aired their arguments Thursday before several legislative committees that are considering a trio of bills aimed at facilitating the change in Land Board membership. The five board members are listed in the North Dakota Constitution, so a change would require a constitutional amendment, something lawmakers are considering forwarding to voters.
Supporters of the proposed change want an agricultural voice on the board, which is made up of the governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state superintendent and state treasurer.
The idea arose out of issues that popped up last year amid the coronavirus pandemic when the state began holding leasing auctions online rather than in-person to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Prior to this, they were done at the county courthouse eyeball to eyeball,” said bill sponsor Rep. Jim Schmidt, R-Huff. “That is almost a ritual.”
The switch caused frustration for some ranchers seeking to lease state land who either didn’t have internet access or were confused about how the online process worked, he said. They reached out to Schmidt, Goehring and Land Commissioner Jodi Smith with their concerns.
“We understand why they were doing it,” Schmidt said, referring to the need to avoid in-person gatherings amid the pandemic. “What that effort brought out to the ranchers we represent was there is no agricultural representation on this board that made the decision to do this.”
Smith said moving to online auctions was the “most conceivable option.”
“At the end of the day, my job was to keep the constituents safe and also to keep my staff safe,” she said.
The Department of Trust Lands, which Smith leads, plans to hold future auctions in-person. The next ones will take place this spring.
Goehring said he agreed with ranchers and lawmakers who want an agricultural voice on the board, saying, “I’m not seeking another job, but I’ll do it.”
If the board had an agricultural representative, the oil industry also could argue for a seat at the table, said Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson.
Beadle, who became treasurer after winning the November 2020 election, said he would be OK with adding the agriculture commissioner to the Land Board as a sixth member. But he said he felt it was important the treasurer stay on the board, as it oversees the investment of more than $5 billion in assets from land use and mineral development for the benefit of public education and other institutions.
Smith said replacing the treasurer with the agriculture commissioner could lead to conflicts of interest.
“The biggest concern is you would literally place the Industrial Commission within the Land Board,” she said.
The governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner make up the Industrial Commission, whose duties include regulating the oil industry.
The Industrial Commission is involved in promoting mineral development, and that could conflict with the Land Board’s duty to do what’s best for the education-related trusts it manages, she said.
Just one state, Oklahoma, has an agricultural official on its land board. Smith said conflicts of interest there have led to litigation after the official pushed for lower rental rates and loans below market value.
Nine other states have land boards similar to that of North Dakota, and all have a member such as a state treasurer or auditor whose job involves finance, Smith said.
The makeup of North Dakota’s Land Board has changed just once throughout state history -- in the 1980s after a two-year review process spurred by the Legislature’s desire to examine the potential for reorganization within state government. That process led to putting the treasurer on the board in place of the state auditor, who was viewed as having a conflict of interest, Smith said.
“Board membership was only changed after thoughtful consideration through a two-year study and was not met with opposition,” she said.
The House and Senate government and veterans affairs committees heard identical proposals Thursday, and neither immediately voted on the measures.
The proposals are contained in House Concurrent Resolution 3016, Senate Bill 2282 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 4007.
Lawmakers also are considering another measure, House Bill 1269, that would create a board of farmers and ranchers to advise the Land Board on leasing policies, as well as the operation and auction of state lands.
The House Political Subdivisions Committee gave the bill a unanimous “do not pass” recommendation earlier this week. It will next go to the full House for a vote.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.