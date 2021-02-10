Proposals differ on North Dakota state employee raises

House and Senate budget writers differ on what raises to give North Dakota state employees and elected officials.
The House Appropriations Committee prefers a 1.5% bump in each year of the state's next two-year budget cycle, which begins July 1. The total cost would be about $70.7 million, including $31.6 million in general fund money and the rest from federal funds and other special funds. Raises would include a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $250 a month for both years, depending on an employee's annual salary.
"At some point there's going to have to be agreement on the final bills, but this is where the House thinks we should be," said Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the panel.
The Senate Appropriations Committee proposes 2% raises in each of the next two years, costing $72.8 million, including $32.3 million from the general fund. Raises would include an $80 minimum and a $300 maximum per month in the first year, with a 2% raise across the board the second year.
"We feel that the state employees have been through a lot, as has the state, and we need to recognize that," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, the top Senate budget writer.
Thousands of state employees moved to teleworking amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2023 legislative session could be "a struggle, and let's take care of them now because next session, who knows," Holmberg said.
The state of North Dakota has about 15,800 employees, including 9,200 outside of higher education.
Gov. Doug Burgum proposed performance-based raises totaling a 2% increase in each of the next two years, costing $71.7 million, including $31.9 million from the general fund. He also proposed state agencies could give additional raises if they can find savings.
Democratic-NPL lawmakers, who hold 21 of 141 seats in the statehouse, proposed a 3% raise in each year of the 2021-23 budget cycle, costing $108.3 million, including $48.1 million from the general fund. Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, who brought the proposal, will amend the increase to include the Senate outline of an $80 minimum and a $300 maximum monthly raise.
His plan also includes a retirement program contribution increase of 1% from both the state and employees, costing the state an additional $9.4 million, including $4.2 million from the general fund, effective January 2022.
That retirement proposal mirrors one by the governor, who told the Legislature the state's pension fund has an unfunded liability of $1.6 billion. The 1% proposal would help to make the pension fund solvent by 2065, Burgum said in December.
"With this money, we're not just putting money into employees' pockets. We're putting money into the future retirement fund," Mathern said. The House and Senate proposals for raises do not include retirement contribution components.
All of the salary proposals include continuing to cover the cost of health insurance. Legislative Budget Analyst and Auditor Allen Knudson said the estimated total cost of the increase in premiums is $764,000, including $340,000 from the general fund.
"That had very little increase this time," Delzer said.
The 2019 Legislature approved raises of 2% in the first year of the 2019-21 budget cycle, ranging from $120-$200 a month, and 2.5% in the second year, and fully funded health insurance, including a $69.2 million premium increase. The 2017 Legislature made no raises but did cover the increased cost of health care.
Whatever increase the Legislature might approve this session also would apply to state lawmakers' and elected officials' salaries.
Top budget writers say a revised state revenue forecast in March will offer a clearer picture for budget decisions.
"I hope it shows growth," Holmberg said. "But of course our challenge is, what's tomorrow like?"
North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta sees more to do for public employees when it comes to raises. The statewide union that represents 11,000 teachers and public employees supports Mathern's proposal, he said.
Archuleta said the proposed 1% increase on state employees' retirement contributions would leave little in the way of a raise under the House's 1.5% proposal.
"That doesn't even keep up with the cost of living in the state of North Dakota," he said.
Archuleta hopes the March revenue forecast will allow lawmakers "to do right by public employees and give them the salaries that they deserve." He noted salaries were held flat in 2017-19, and said "there are fewer public employees than there used to be."
"The public employees that we have are doing more work with less help as their colleagues' positions have gone unfilled," Archuleta said.
