Proposals differ on North Dakota state employee raises

House and Senate budget writers differ on what raises to give North Dakota state employees and elected officials.

The House Appropriations Committee prefers a 1.5% bump in each year of the state's next two-year budget cycle, which begins July 1. The total cost would be about $70.7 million, including $31.6 million in general fund money and the rest from federal funds and other special funds. Raises would include a minimum of $100 and a maximum of $250 a month for both years, depending on an employee's annual salary.

"At some point there's going to have to be agreement on the final bills, but this is where the House thinks we should be," said Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who chairs the panel.

The Senate Appropriations Committee proposes 2% raises in each of the next two years, costing $72.8 million, including $32.3 million from the general fund. Raises would include an $80 minimum and a $300 maximum per month in the first year, with a 2% raise across the board the second year.

"We feel that the state employees have been through a lot, as has the state, and we need to recognize that," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, the top Senate budget writer.