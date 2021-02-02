Proposal would give money to North Dakota coal plants by taxing wind power

He expressed concern that more wind farms could one day lead to blackouts, as wind turbines generate power only when it’s windy, whereas coal-fired power is available 24/7.

Opponents of the bill say it’s the role of regional grid operators that operate across many states to balance the demand for electricity with the energy supply. They told lawmakers that those entities are preparing for greater amounts of renewable power so as to avoid any reliability problems.

Danielson said wind power generated 31% of the energy usage in 2020 of the Southwest Power Pool, one of two grid operators in North Dakota.

“It is successfully balancing and using high percentages of wind,” he said. “They have planning processes that work with your state utilities, your regulators on any new generation and how that would affect grid stability.”

A group representing shareholders of utility companies such as Montana-Dakota Utilities and Otter Tail Power Co. opposed the bill. MDU and Otter Tail operate coal plants and wind farms in the state.