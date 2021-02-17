Proposal to add ag leader to Land Board gains House approval

Legislation aiming to add the North Dakota agriculture commissioner to a government board tasked with managing state land and minerals cleared the Senate on Wednesday.
Such a change would require a constitutional amendment, something voters would decide if the pair of measures gain final approval. Senate Bill 2282 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 4007 head to the House next after roughly two-thirds of the Senate voted in favor of each measure.
The legislation originally sought to replace the state treasurer's position on the board with the agriculture commissioner, but lawmakers nixed that idea in favor of adding the commissioner as a sixth member.
If the proposal makes its way to voters and they approve it, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring would become a member of the Board of University and School Lands, assuming he wins reelection in 2022.
The idea to add the commissioner to the board stemmed from a switch from in-person leasing auctions to online auctions last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The change caused frustration for ranchers who either didn't have internet access or struggled to navigate the new process. The Department of Trust Lands, which is under the oversight of the Land Board, made the change to keep participants and staff safe but plans to switch back to in-person auctions in the future.
Agricultural supporters of the measures want someone to represent their voice on the Land Board. The board consists of five members and is chaired by Gov. Doug Burgum.
Critics of the legislation include the Land Board. By adding the agriculture commissioner, all three members of the state's Industrial Commission would then be on the Land Board, which opponents say could present conflicts of interest. They also say adding a voice for agriculture could lead to pressure to add a voice for oil, as a significant amount of minerals the board manages has been developed by oil companies.
