Proposal to add ag leader to Land Board gains House approval

Legislation aiming to add the North Dakota agriculture commissioner to a government board tasked with managing state land and minerals cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

Such a change would require a constitutional amendment, something voters would decide if the pair of measures gain final approval. Senate Bill 2282 and Senate Concurrent Resolution 4007 head to the House next after roughly two-thirds of the Senate voted in favor of each measure.

The legislation originally sought to replace the state treasurer's position on the board with the agriculture commissioner, but lawmakers nixed that idea in favor of adding the commissioner as a sixth member.

If the proposal makes its way to voters and they approve it, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring would become a member of the Board of University and School Lands, assuming he wins reelection in 2022.