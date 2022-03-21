Project aims to boost safety on state highways

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is using $4 million in federal funds for a safety project on state highways.

Crews beginning this fall will install delineators along half of North Dakota state highways, including along more than 300 miles within tribal boundaries. Delineators are posts on the side of the road, usually neon in color, that are used to guide traffic and improve motorist safety.

Vehicles leaving their lane make up nearly two-thirds of serious crashes in the state, according to Justin Schlosser, the department's traffic operations engineer.

Transportation Director Bill Panos said, “Safety is our priority, and this project provides motorists with an additional resource to limit lane departure crashes. Delineators are simple and cost-effective ways to guide motorists, and are especially effective at night and during adverse weather.”

The state has a Vision Zero strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. For more information, go to https://visionzero.nd.gov/.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or go to travel.dot.nd.gov.

