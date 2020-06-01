Program to plug abandoned wells to kick in as stimulus money runs out for oil patch companies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A state regulator estimates that plugging a single oil well in North Dakota will put 27 people to work, an effort that is expected to begin this summer targeting hundreds of abandoned wells and a task on the minds of officials in other oil-rich states.

North Dakota Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told a panel of congressional Democrats on Monday that many of the workers likely to be involved in the state’s program are either recently unemployed or remain on their employers’ payrolls only because their companies have secured funding through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which is part of the government’s coronavirus stimulus package.

Many businesses will run out of those funds in June, but it shouldn’t be long before some see more aid. The state has designated $33 million in federal stimulus money to the new program, which officials hope to have running in July.

The workers who will benefit are skilled laborers whose jobs involve tasks such as welding, truck driving, designing and cementing, Helms said. Each well will require about 15 people to facilitate the plugging process and another 12 to handle cleanup work at the site over the course of several days.

“These are very valuable people,” Helms said.