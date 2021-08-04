Private market factors into Bank of North Dakota president's $393,700 salary

The Bank of North Dakota's new president makes almost as much in a year as all three elected state officials who jointly oversee the nation's only state-owned bank, but he still is paid below private counterparts.
New President/CEO Todd Steinwand earns $393,700 annually. North Dakota's governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner, who make up the Industrial Commission overseeing the $9 billion bank, make a combined $428,000.
The Industrial Commission determined Steinwand's salary based on a recommendation from the bank's advisory board.
"A market survey for Bank compensation had been conducted and showed that Bank management salaries were below market. The compa-ratio comes from that survey and is 80% of the midpoint of that survey for bank presidents/CEOs," Industrial Commission Executive Director Karlene Fine said in an email.
A compa-ratio is a formula for comparing salaries. Steinwand's benefits are the same as for all state employees, including health insurance, retirement, annual leave and sick leave, Fine said.
Steinwand declined to comment on his salary, saying he didn't think it would be appropriate.
Banking industry professionals say the Bank of North Dakota president's salary is low compared to the private sector.
"We certainly know the structure of the bank, the ownership of the bank, and we've accounted for all of that as we set these salary ranges," said Eric Hardmeyer, who retired last month after 21 years leading the bank. "But even with that discount, the salary that I had and the salary that Todd Steinwand now has I think would still be considered low." Hardmeyer's salary was $356,526.
The salary has been set in the past using industry data, consultants and what Hardmeyer called "a very fair way of looking at it," given the bank's nature.
"I understand that it is high in terms of other state employees, but you have to remember what the Bank of North Dakota's delivering: record profits, a good return on investments, return on assets that is beyond even what the industry is doing, so it's vital that you attract talent from that industry," Hardmeyer said. "It's today a $9 billion bank, and if you don't have the right talent in there, things could go south."
The bank reported a $141.2 million profit last year. The Legislature uses bank profits to help balance the state budget, including $140 million for the 2021-23 general fund. The profits also fund the bank, which uses no general fund money. The bank has a $67.8 million two-year budget.
North Dakota Bankers Association President/CEO Rick Clayburgh said that in his talks with bankers over the past several months about who would succeed Hardmeyer, the president's salary has "always been an issue of that is a bank and needs to run like a bank and operate like a bank, and need to make sure you have good, quality people there."
"The bank has a hard time being competitive to the private market," he said. He cited a survey published by financial magazine Bank Director in June that found a median 2020 salary of $490,625 for a CEO of a bank with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets.
Clayburgh said the industry has supported removing the state-owned bank from the "minutiae" of the Legislature's appropriations process and state employee salary system "to allow it to be a bank" with essentially a single line appropriation to operate within.
"In the appropriations process and such, they go through the same budget cuts and allotments and everything else that other agencies do, but if you think about it, it is a profit center for the state," he said. "It needs to be allowed to run like a business would."
Hardmeyer said he would be in favor of such a move, citing the Legislature's "poor job" with state employee compensation in recent years. The bank also has a unique mission and makes a contribution to state government, he said. Until 2020, the bank logged 16 years of record profits.
"I think if you let the bank operate as it should without some of these restrictions, I think you'd get even higher performance, so I would be definitely in favor of removing the bank from that whole process," Hardmeyer said. "I've never thought it made sense to appropriate our expenditures back to us. (Bank leaders) understand the business ... better than any legislator might."
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, the top Senate budget writer, said he's familiar with the theory of separating the bank, and "I don't reject it out of hand, but I think there is a quite a bit of reluctance on the part of some appropriators to even think about it."
He said the Legislature has overall "done a lot" for state employee pay "when times were tougher than they might be today." He also noted that state employees' health insurance is fully paid, a benefit "that you don't find much in the private sector anymore."
Hardmeyer, the bank's longest-serving president, said "for the vast majority of the bank, compensation is where we need it to be, but there's certain key areas where we're not."
"This is a bank, and we are competing for the talent in the financial industry sector, and that's what you've got to look towards as you fill these positions and you provide compensation for these positions," he said.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.