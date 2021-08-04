Private market factors into Bank of North Dakota president's $393,700 salary

"We certainly know the structure of the bank, the ownership of the bank, and we've accounted for all of that as we set these salary ranges," said Eric Hardmeyer, who retired last month after 21 years leading the bank. "But even with that discount, the salary that I had and the salary that Todd Steinwand now has I think would still be considered low." Hardmeyer's salary was $356,526.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The salary has been set in the past using industry data, consultants and what Hardmeyer called "a very fair way of looking at it," given the bank's nature.

"I understand that it is high in terms of other state employees, but you have to remember what the Bank of North Dakota's delivering: record profits, a good return on investments, return on assets that is beyond even what the industry is doing, so it's vital that you attract talent from that industry," Hardmeyer said. "It's today a $9 billion bank, and if you don't have the right talent in there, things could go south."

The bank reported a $141.2 million profit last year. The Legislature uses bank profits to help balance the state budget, including $140 million for the 2021-23 general fund. The profits also fund the bank, which uses no general fund money. The bank has a $67.8 million two-year budget.