Prescription drug cost bills go to North Dakota governor

North Dakota lawmakers are set to study prescription drug pricing issues over the next two years.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to Senate Bill 2212, brought by Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake, sending the bill to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act on it. The Senate had passed the bill on Tuesday.

The legislation calls for a mandatory 2021-22 study of drug pricing, importation and the role pharmacy benefit managers play in drug pricing. Any findings, recommendations and potential legislation will go to the 2023 Legislature.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill was the only one that passed of three Anderson introduced that sought to increase access to lower-cost prescription drugs and eyed neighboring Canada for importation.

Another bill regarding prescription drug pricing also went to the governor. The Senate and House last week both passed House Bill 1032 by wide margins.