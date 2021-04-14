Power grid reliability bill heads to governor

North Dakota’s utility sector opposed that part of the bill and still has concerns about it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We feel that artificially changes the costs that will ultimately be borne by customers, but it is in the planning stage and at this point we’re willing to wait and see how the commission approaches it,” said Carlee McLeod, president of the Utility Shareholders of North Dakota. “It will be interesting to see how the consultants place a value on that and ultimately what it will mean to the planning of resources down the line.”

The PSC described the bill as a way to give the commission more tools to ensure the reliability of the power grid as the energy landscape changes, with an influx of natural gas and renewable power competing with coal. The legislation would help the commission prevent the loss of benefits that sources such as coal provide to the grid, PSC Chair Julie Fedorchak testified to a legislative committee earlier this year.

The bill also would allow the PSC to fine utilities for failing to provide reliable service or for not meeting certain parameters required by regional grid operators. McLeod called that part of the legislation “fair” after some tweaks were made to it in the House.