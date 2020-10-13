Potter, Vetter vie for Burleigh County auditor

Vetter wants wise spending

Before owning his own construction company, Vetter worked in the state auditor's office for 3 ½ years in the 1980s. He helped audit local governments, including counties, as part of his work.

Vetter formed Vetter Homes in the late 1980s because construction had always been a passion of his. Now, he said, he's running for auditor to return to a second passion: accounting.

"I've worked in construction most of my life, and now is the perfect time to get back into accounting," he said.

Vetter said he wouldn't do much to change how the county functions if elected because he believes the county's current system is "well devised." He said that as auditor, he would make sure the county spends taxpayer money wisely. Vetter said the auditor as a public official needs to help the commission make smart budget decisions.

Vetter also supported the county's use of a budget committee this year, saying that it allows people to come together and discuss issues other committee members might not know about.

"The more people, the more power you have to make a decision," he said.