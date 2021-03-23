Policy bans popcorn poppers from North Dakota Capitol; lawmakers unaware after Monday fire alarms

A North Dakota lawmaker who owns a popcorn machine that activated fire alarms twice on Monday said she was unaware of a state policy banning poppers from the Capitol.

The fire alarms led to the evacuation of the Capitol's legislative wing Monday morning and again in the afternoon. Rep. Mary Johnson, R-Fargo, was into her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the machine triggered the alarms a second time. It's unknown who was using the machine in the morning.

The Bismarck Fire Department responded both times, Facility Management Director John Boyle said.

The Office of Management and Budget has a 32-year-old policy banning toasters, popcorn poppers, frying pans, warming plates and other appliances used to cook food in areas other than the Capitol Cafe. The policy was established to prevent the activation of fire alarms, Boyle said.

Johnson said she wasn't aware of the policy. She's removed the machine from the building. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he, too, was unaware of the policy.