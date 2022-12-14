Pheasants Forever postpones meeting on conservation programs

Pheasants Forever - North Dakota has postponed its landowner outreach event set for Thursday at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck due to the weather.
The group will be recording the presentations that would have been made, and sharing them on social media.
The topic is conservation programs that are available to landowners and agricultural producers. Officials from the Pheasants Forever nonprofit, Game and Fish, The Natural Resources Trust and the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service were to speak.