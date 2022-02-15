Petitions submitted for North Dakota term limits ballot measure; signatures must be verified

Supporters of term limits for North Dakota's governor and state lawmakers have submitted their petitions for putting a measure to voters this fall.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Tuesday said he received 1,441 petitions with what the group claimed were about 46,000 signatures for the constitutional initiative.

The group needs at least 31,164 valid signatures of qualified voters to place the measure on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Jaeger has until March 22 to determine the signatures' sufficiency.

The measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor, who serves four-year terms, could not be elected more than twice.

Term limits would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year.

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

The party also is charging first-time fees for state and congressional candidates seeking endorsements to run, to help with costs and ensure candidates can raise money and support. Some party members view the move as elitist and prohibitive of newcomers.

North Dakota has no term limits for state elected officials or lawmakers. The governor and lawmakers each serve four-year terms. More than 60 sitting lawmakers have served eight or more years in their respective chamber.

Fifteen state legislatures, including Montana and South Dakota, have term limits.

