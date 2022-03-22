Petitions for North Dakota term limits measure allegedly violate state laws

North Dakota's top election official will report alleged violations of state law related to signatures gathered for a proposed ballot measure for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers.

The proposed measure will not go on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Tuesday.

Measure supporters last month submitted petitions to prompt a public vote on term limits. They needed 31,164 signatures of qualified North Dakota electors; they submitted 46,315 signatures.

Jaeger on Tuesday accepted about 17,000 signatures and rejected about 29,000. He notified measure chairman Jared Hendrix, a Minot-area Republican district chairman, of his review.

"Based on a review of the petitions by my office and an investigation by the Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the petitions do not have a sufficient number of valid signatures," Jaeger wrote.

"Additionally ... I must report all violations to the Attorney General," he wrote.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley told the Tribune, "Under the circumstances, all I can add is that: 'The BCI's investigation of this matter continues.'"

Hendrix did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Jaeger's letter cited five points for excluding petitions:

Several signatures of petition circulators were likely forged on affidavits in the presence of a notary public, meaning all affidavits attached to 751 petitions including 15,740 signatures weren't counted.

Some circulators were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens.

A sampling of the 87 circulators indicated several were offered or paid bonuses based on the number of signatures they gathered, which is against state law.

Petitions included a significant number of signatures from residents of other states, which violates state law.

Thousands of signatures did not meet requirements of having a printed name, affixed signature and complete address witnessed by the circulator.

Jaeger said his office found the alleged violations as part of its regular review of the petitions.

"We found discrepancies, and went from there," he told the Tribune.

Some of the alleged violations "might be" criminal, he said.

Jaeger said "we have found fraud before," in 1994 with a proposed term limits measure, but he stopped short of saying the newly alleged violations are fraud.

State Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, a member of the measure's sponsoring committee who was present when supporters turned in their petitions to Jaeger in mid-February, said the alleged violations surprised and disappointed him.

"Sure is news to me," said Magrum, who confirmed he participated in gathering "quite a few" signatures.

He added, "I don't mind BCI having another set of eyes on (the petitions), but I surely didn't expect any mischief, but I didn't go through them all myself, obviously."

The proposed measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor, who serves four-year terms, could not be elected more than twice.

Supporters of term limits say they bring in fresh ideas and reduce corruption. Opponents say term limits force out expertise and take power away from voters.

Term limits under the proposed measure would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple GOP district chairmen who came on last year.

North Dakota's dominant Republican Party has seen infighting between ultraconservative and establishment members, notably in the party censures of several state lawmakers and a walkout from a party meeting last year.

North Dakota has no term limits for state elected officials or lawmakers. The governor and lawmakers each serve four-year terms. More than 60 sitting lawmakers have served eight or more years in their respective chamber.

Fifteen state legislatures, including Montana and South Dakota, have term limits.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

