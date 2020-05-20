Pete Buttigieg to speak at North Dakota Democratic-NPL virtual dinner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will give a keynote address to the third annual Governors' Dinner of North Dakota's Democratic-NPL Party.

The event is set for 5 p.m. May 28 and will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. Buttigieg, a former South Bend, Ind., mayor who won the 2020 Iowa caucuses, is part of the full speaker lineup that is forthcoming.

"We are incredibly excited to have Mayor Pete join us for our Annual Governors' Dinner," Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in a statement. "Of course, we wish we could be holding the event in person, but continuing with physical distancing is the best decision for our candidates, supporters, and the public health."

The dinner was first held in 2018 as a fundraising and campaign event for statewide Democratic-NPL candidates, including former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D. Former South Dakota state senator and 2018 gubernatorial candidate Billie Sutton spoke in 2019.

Democrats hold no statewide or congressional offices in North Dakota, which is Republican-controlled.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0