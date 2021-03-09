Party leader: Replacing expelled North Dakota lawmaker depends on Simons' next steps

Local GOP leaders in southwestern North Dakota are waiting to see whether an expelled North Dakota lawmaker will sue before they appoint a replacement.
North Dakota's House of Representatives on Thursday expelled Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, in a 69-25 vote following reports of threats and sexual harassment against legislative staff, interns and representatives. Simons has denied any misconduct and retained an attorney.
The barber and rancher has not decided whether to pursue legal action regarding his expulsion, believed to be the first in North Dakota history.
District 36 Republican Chairman John Enderle told reporters Tuesday that appointing a state representative to replace Simons is "up to Luke."
He called Simons' expulsion an "atrocity" and "kangaroo court."
"District 36 elected Luke Simons. We stand behind Luke Simons, and whatever his decision is, if it goes the other way, yes, we will fill that seat, but until then, District 36 elected Luke Simons," Enderle said.
The Legislature's nonpartisan research agency of financial and legal experts maintained a file of reports of female staff and interns who felt uncomfortable around Simons, dating to 2018. It became public following an obscene outburst by Simons in late February in the Capitol cafeteria toward two House Democrats regarding wearing a face mask.
The file includes reports of times Simons allegedly made advances toward women, commented on their appearances, attempted to give one staff member a shoulder massage, and spoke about shopping for thong underwear. Reps. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, and Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, also publicly detailed their uncomfortable encounters with Simons.
Simons on Tuesday reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing in a press conference with his attorney, Lynn Boughey, of Mandan. Simons told the Tribune he's received calls from several constituents who would like him reinstated, but he declined to comment on his plans.
Enderle said he received multiple calls on Friday from people asking to "just please put him back in again," but he added the House likely wouldn't accept Simons' appointment.
"We're going to wait and see what Rep. Simons chooses to do," Enderle said.
"A few people" have reached out about serving in the seat, according to Enderle. District 36 Republicans' executive committee has not yet formally met to discuss the expulsion and an appointment, he said.
It's unclear whether Simons' expulsion is a lifelong ban from serving in the House, or until the district's next election cycle, in 2024. Simons was first elected in 2016, and he was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.
District 36 is a swath including Stark County and parts of Dunn, Hettinger and Morton counties.
Simons' expulsion continues to cast a shadow over the House, midway through the legislative session.
During the House floor session Tuesday, Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, gaveled down Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, for "getting close to disparaging other members, which is against our rules of decorum."
Magrum, a vocal supporter of Simons, was speaking about a bill for term limits on North Dakota's governor and state lawmakers. He referenced "the debacle with our honorable Rep. Simons" and how the House seemed like "a good old boys club" in how Simons was expelled.
Representatives who opposed Simons' expulsion maintain House floor leaders didn't follow proper rules or procedures to expel him. Leaders had called on Simons to resign and said his behavior left no recourse but expulsion after multiple meetings regarding his conduct.
