Party leader: Replacing expelled North Dakota lawmaker depends on Simons' next steps

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The file includes reports of times Simons allegedly made advances toward women, commented on their appearances, attempted to give one staff member a shoulder massage, and spoke about shopping for thong underwear. Reps. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, and Brandy Pyle, R-Casselton, also publicly detailed their uncomfortable encounters with Simons.

Simons on Tuesday reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing in a press conference with his attorney, Lynn Boughey, of Mandan. Simons told the Tribune he's received calls from several constituents who would like him reinstated, but he declined to comment on his plans.

Enderle said he received multiple calls on Friday from people asking to "just please put him back in again," but he added the House likely wouldn't accept Simons' appointment.

"We're going to wait and see what Rep. Simons chooses to do," Enderle said.

"A few people" have reached out about serving in the seat, according to Enderle. District 36 Republicans' executive committee has not yet formally met to discuss the expulsion and an appointment, he said.