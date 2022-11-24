 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Panel seeks applicants for North Dakota Supreme Court seat

  • 0
North Dakota Supreme Court chamber

North Dakota's Supreme Court hears oral arguments in its Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom in the state Capitol in Bismarck. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

A panel that recommends nominees for North Dakota's Supreme Court is accepting applications for a retiring justice's seat.

The Judicial Nominating Committee's application period began this week. The panel will recommend nominees to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make an appointment for the seat held by retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle. 

VandeWalle, 89, has served on the court since August 1978. He told Burgum last week of his intent to retire, citing health challenges that include nerve, eye and heart issues.

He plans to retire Jan. 31 from the five-member court. VandeWalle was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy. 

Committee Secretary Tony Weiler said he expects a lot of interest in the appointment. Potential applicants might include state district court judges, veteran attorneys, and attorneys who have interest in the court's work, he said.

People are also reading…

More information on the application process is at bit.ly/3UW2YWy. The process will unfold amid the holiday season and the early weeks of the 2023 legislative session. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.

The appointee will serve until 2026, when he or she must run for election for an eight-year term.

The annual salary of a justice is $169,162. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

North Dakota-owned oil, gas mineral rights valued at $2.8B; fiscal year royalties a record

A new estimate of oil and gas mineral rights owned by North Dakota pegs their value at $2.8 billion. The  appraisal released Thursday to the state Land Board says that's an 18% increase from last year. Officials say the increase comes largely from strong oil and natural gas prices and sustained production over the past year. The report examined about 9,000 wells in which the state holds an interest. That's about half of those operating in the state. In the fiscal year that ended in June, North Dakota received a record $464 million in royalties from state-owned minerals.

South Dakota US Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

South Dakota US Rep. Johnson touts policy over 'angry tweets'

Republicans will hold a House majority for the first time since Rep. Dusty Johnson entered Congress in 2018. Yet that’s unlikely to change the South Dakota Republican’s political style of focusing on conservative policy over hot takes on cable news or Twitter, he told the Associated Press Thursday. Johnson will start his third term next year after an easy reelection campaign in which he didn’t face a Democratic opponent. Now, with his party in the majority for the first time since he went to Washington, Johnson says he expects to chair a subcommittee on either agriculture or transportation infrastructure.

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

Judge revives limits on wolf killing near Yellowstone park

A Montana judge has temporarily restricted wolf hunting and trapping near Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and imposed tighter statewide limits on killing the predators. Wildlife advocates sued last month claiming that looser hunting rules adopted in the Republican-controlled state could harm wolf populations. State District Court Judge Christopher Abbott on Tuesday ordered officials to reimpose rules from 2020 that allow the killing of only five wolves per person, instead of 20, and forbid the use of snares for trapping. Abbott also limited hunting and trapping near the national parks. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte criticized the ruling, saying he thinks the judge overstepped his bounds. But state wildlife officials have pledged to comply with the order.

Watch Now: Related Video

AccuWeather's Thanksgiving parade forecast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News