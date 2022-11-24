Panel seeks applicants for North Dakota Supreme Court seat

A panel that recommends nominees for North Dakota's Supreme Court is accepting applications for a retiring justice's seat.
The Judicial Nominating Committee's application period began this week. The panel will recommend nominees to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will make an appointment for the seat held by retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle.
VandeWalle, 89, has served on the court since August 1978. He told Burgum last week of his intent to retire, citing health challenges that include nerve, eye and heart issues.
He plans to retire Jan. 31 from the five-member court. VandeWalle was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy.
Committee Secretary Tony Weiler said he expects a lot of interest in the appointment. Potential applicants might include state district court judges, veteran attorneys, and attorneys who have interest in the court's work, he said.
More information on the application process is at bit.ly/3UW2YWy. The process will unfold amid the holiday season and the early weeks of the 2023 legislative session. The deadline to apply is Dec. 2.
The appointee will serve until 2026, when he or she must run for election for an eight-year term.
The annual salary of a justice is $169,162.
