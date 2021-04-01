Panel recommends proposed North Dakota mask mandate ban be rejected

North Dakota's Senate is set to vote on a bill to ban state and local mask mandates after a panel of senators recommended it be rejected.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee on Thursday gave a 6-1 "do not pass" recommendation on House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot.

The bill would ban state and local officials from mandating face coverings and requiring their use for entry, education, employment and services. The House in February passed the bill 50-44.

Interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke imposed a statewide mask mandate last November amid skyrocketing COVID-19 cases that taxed hospitals and funeral homes. The order expired in January.

Active cases of the virus had reached more than 10,000 late last year, but they fell sharply in the period of the mask mandate. Many local governments around the state also implemented mask requirements last fall.

Bill supporters said government officials shouldn't be able to require masks, calling it a personal freedom issue. Opponents said mask mandates are effective and might be useful or necessary in the future.