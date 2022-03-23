 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panel approves 'noise masking system' for North Dakota state auditor

Emergency Commission

North Dakota Emergency Commission members, from left, Gov. Doug Burgum, Secretary of State Al Jaeger and Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, listen to Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette during a meeting in June 2021 at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota's financial watchdog has the OK to use $15,000 to install a "noise masking system" in his agency's office.

The six-member, governor-led Emergency Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved State Auditor Josh Gallion's request to transfer the money from his two-year budget's $13.1 million salaries line to capital assets for the noise reduction system.

Gallion said the system is to mitigate disruptive sounds in the third-floor Capitol office, which has been remodeled in recent years to a more open space.

State Auditor Josh Gallion

North Dakota State Auditor Josh Gallion 

"What we're trying to do is make sure that we provide a workspace that is as effective as possible and allows our employees to be productive," he told the panel.

He said the Capitol's electrician has eyed a system that connects through the ceiling and "projects a noise that offsets the sound waves and it helps reduce the amount of distance that sound carries, and it keeps everything more localized."

The state Tax Office has a similar system in its eighth-floor Capitol office, costing $5,773 and paid for with money leftover from the 2019-21 budget cycle.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, asked Gallion whether his office had spent all of its capital assets money. Gallion said his office doesn't have capital assets appropriations in its current budget.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

