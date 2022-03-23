Panel approves 'noise masking system' for North Dakota state auditor

North Dakota's financial watchdog has the OK to use $15,000 to install a "noise masking system" in his agency's office.

The six-member, governor-led Emergency Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved State Auditor Josh Gallion's request to transfer the money from his two-year budget's $13.1 million salaries line to capital assets for the noise reduction system.

Gallion said the system is to mitigate disruptive sounds in the third-floor Capitol office, which has been remodeled in recent years to a more open space.

"What we're trying to do is make sure that we provide a workspace that is as effective as possible and allows our employees to be productive," he told the panel.

He said the Capitol's electrician has eyed a system that connects through the ceiling and "projects a noise that offsets the sound waves and it helps reduce the amount of distance that sound carries, and it keeps everything more localized."

The state Tax Office has a similar system in its eighth-floor Capitol office, costing $5,773 and paid for with money leftover from the 2019-21 budget cycle.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, asked Gallion whether his office had spent all of its capital assets money. Gallion said his office doesn't have capital assets appropriations in its current budget.

