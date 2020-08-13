Opponents of measure to change election processes want Supreme Court to intervene

The Brighter Future Alliance maintains in part that petition circulators presented the measure as helping soldiers stationed overseas to vote.

“I am appalled that radical out-of-state special interest groups would use our deployed men and women to hide everything else going on in this measure and hide their true intentions," said retired Maj. Gen. Michael Haugen, former adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.

North Dakota Voters First says the measure aims to make elections more secure, increase voter choice and help prevent vote tampering and fraud.

“Drop the suit. Let the people vote," Chair Carol Sawicki said. "North Dakotans deserve more choices at the ballot box, not fewer.”

The opposition alliance believes the measure will reduce state House representation for residents, manipulate voting and make it easier for liberal candidates to win, along with giving the Legislature "a backdoor to amend our state constitution directly." It's asking the Supreme Court to prohibit Jaeger from placing the measure on the ballot.

There will be three measures on the general election ballot Nov. 3. The other two were placed there by the 2019 Legislature. One would increase the membership and term limits of North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education. The other would involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives. Two groups seeking to legalize recreational marijuana failed to get on the ballot this year.

