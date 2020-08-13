Opponents of measure to change election processes want Supreme Court to intervene

Opponents of a measure that voters will decide in November that would result in sweeping election changes in North Dakota are asking the state Supreme Court to keep the constitutional initiative off the general election ballot.
The Brighter Future Alliance alleges that organizers of the petition drive that qualified the measure for the ballot misled potential signers.
"When people, walking into local grocery stores and other businesses, were approached to sign this petition, they were told it would help our heroes vote, but they were not given the full text of the measure," alliance spokeswoman Lacee Anderson said in a statement. "In no case was a copy of the referenced Code provisions provided to the voter as required by law."
North Dakota Voters First, the group behind the measure, issued a statement calling the alliance's move a "desperate lawsuit" and a waste of "hard earned tax dollars."
Secretary of State Al Jaeger this week said the proponents had gathered enough petition signatures to qualify Measure 3 for the November ballot. The ballot text will be drafted by the end of the month.
The 3-page proposal lays out new election processes to be inserted into North Dakota's constitution, including:
- Earlier transmission of ballots to eligible military and overseas voters
- Paper records of each vote cast
- Election audits of one or more random precincts of each legislative district
- Open primaries and instant runoffs for statewide, legislative and congressional offices
- Drawing of legislative districts by North Dakota's Ethics Commission rather than the Legislature
- Subdivision of House districts
The Brighter Future Alliance maintains in part that petition circulators presented the measure as helping soldiers stationed overseas to vote.
“I am appalled that radical out-of-state special interest groups would use our deployed men and women to hide everything else going on in this measure and hide their true intentions," said retired Maj. Gen. Michael Haugen, former adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard.
North Dakota Voters First says the measure aims to make elections more secure, increase voter choice and help prevent vote tampering and fraud.
“Drop the suit. Let the people vote," Chair Carol Sawicki said. "North Dakotans deserve more choices at the ballot box, not fewer.”
The opposition alliance believes the measure will reduce state House representation for residents, manipulate voting and make it easier for liberal candidates to win, along with giving the Legislature "a backdoor to amend our state constitution directly." It's asking the Supreme Court to prohibit Jaeger from placing the measure on the ballot.
There will be three measures on the general election ballot Nov. 3. The other two were placed there by the 2019 Legislature. One would increase the membership and term limits of North Dakota's State Board of Higher Education. The other would involve the Legislature in approving constitutional initiatives. Two groups seeking to legalize recreational marijuana failed to get on the ballot this year.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.