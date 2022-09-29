 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opinion: Crosby City Council violated open meetings laws

The Crosby City Council violated North Dakota's open meetings laws by mishandling a special meeting last year, according to a recent attorney general opinion. 

The Journal Publisher Cecile Wehrman requested an opinion regarding the July 2021 meeting related to the council's administrative "nuisance hearings," held 30 minutes before the board's regular meetin,. Wehrman also requested records withheld by the city.

The council did not prepare a meeting notice or agenda for the hearings, did not post a meeting notice or send a notice to the newspaper, according to Wrigley. The city also violated open records law by wrongly citing attorney work product in denying a Journal request for emails, he said. 

To remedy the violations, the city must provide minutes of the "nuisance hearings," as well as review and provide the emails free of charge to requestors.

Wrigley sworn in

Attorney General Drew Wrigley

 Tom Stromme

 

