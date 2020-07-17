Operation Prairie Dog funds delayed for state infrastructure projects

"When the price of oil and production comes back, communities are going be able to take advantage of it,” he said. “It's probably one of the most watched things in state government. If you say ‘Prairie Dog,’ everybody knows what you mean."

Wardner said the decrease in oil tax revenue to North Dakota was due to falling oil prices, the pandemic’s effect on travel and other use of petroleum products, and a recent federal court’s order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.

“We’d like it to bear fruit, but we’ve really been backed up into a corner,” Wardner said. “When you put the three of those together, it’s going to be very difficult to have enough revenue to fill the Prairie Dog buckets.”

The current sense of when funds could be available for infrastructure projects is 2021, after the current biennium. Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, a lead sponsor of the bill, said the money is critical to cities and counties. “We have an aging infrastructure system in this country and in North Dakota," he said. "We have billions and billions worth of infrastructure needs."

But when the pandemic hit in March, “everything came to a screeching halt," he said.