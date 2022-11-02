 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Open enrollment begins for health insurance plans

Open enrollment began Tuesday for health insurance plans under the federal Affordable Care Act.

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread is encouraging state residents to review plans.

“The best advice I can give North Dakotans when shopping for any kind of insurance is to look at various options, receive multiple quotes and compare plans,” Godfread said in a statement. “Your life may look different than it did a year ago. Look around for a plan that meets the needs of you, your family, health and wallet.”

Open enrollment for plans on the individual market is from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. Coverage begins Jan. 1. Offerings may vary by county. Plans may be purchased through the Healthcare.gov exchange or through a local agent.

About 45,000 North Dakotans buy health insurance through the individual market. Godfread in early October released the rate changes for individual and small group plans in North Dakota. For information go to https://bit.ly/3U0PXKW.

Medicare Part D open enrollment is from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. That is a prescription drug benefit offered by private companies for people enrolled in Medicare. 

People with questions or who need assistance can contact the state Insurance Department at insurance@nd.gov or 701-328-2440.

